“Condolences”: Jerry Jones Mourns 84-YO Cowboys Legend’s Demise Who Was Part of Both NFL & AFL Drafts

Before he became the heartbeat of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, Lee Roy Jordan was just a kid from Excel, Alabama, chasing greatness under the watchful eye of Paul “Bear” Bryant. In 1961, he anchored Alabama’s defense as the Crimson Tide stormed to Bryant’s first national championship. And when he walked off the field in his final game—posting an almost mythical 31 tackles in the 1963 Orange Bowl shutout of Oklahoma—his legend was already etched in college football lore.

Jordan’s football journey was marked by milestones at every turn. He was both an NFL (by the Cowboys) and AFL (by the Boston Patriots) draft pick in 1963, but destiny led him to Dallas. For 14 seasons, he became the cornerstone of Tom Landry’s “Doomsday Defense,” a unit that gave America’s Team its identity long before the dynasty years. A five-time Pro Bowler and undisputed leader in the middle, Jordan turned “next year’s champions” into champions for real. But on Saturday, the Cowboys announced that Jordan, their iconic linebacker and captain, had passed away at age 84, and owner Jerry Jones couldn’t hold his emotions back.

“Lee Roy Jordan played for Bear Bryant, the legendary coach, he played at Alabama. And I knew of that legacy when I was playing, and so he came with that,” Jones shared, mourning the first player he ever placed in Dallas’ Ring of Honor. The Cowboys suffered heartbreak in the late ’60s, most famously the frigid “Ice Bowl” loss to Green Bay in 1967 and the narrow Super Bowl defeat to the Colts in 1970. But Jordan never wavered. He rallied his defense, leading a unit stacked with Chuck Howley and Bob Lilly. “When a great player like Bob Lilly said it would’ve been hard for me to be what I was without Lee Roy standing behind me, encouraging and pointing which way to go. He was a great player, better human being,” Jones added.

That group delivered Dallas’ first Super Bowl title in 1971, highlighted by Lilly’s iconic 29-yard sack of Bob Griese. And Jordan was its anchor. Even after hanging up the pads, his name never drifted from Cowboys lore. Jones made sure of it, inducting him as the very first member of the Ring of Honor after purchasing the team in 1989. College football had already sealed his place in history, inducting him into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Today, as the Cowboys family grieves, they remember a man who helped define what it meant to wear the star.

Lee Roy Jordan may be gone, but his toughness and legacy will live forever in both Tuscaloosa and Dallas.

Jerry Jones and Alabama’s eternal standard of Lee Roy Jordan

Lee Roy Jordan wasn’t just Alabama’s captain in 1962—he was the metronome that kept Bear Bryant’s dynasty beating in rhythm. Every practice, every game, every snap, Bryant swore the man never had a bad day. Imagine that: a linebacker so relentless that his coach called him “100 percent, every day.” That’s not discipline. That’s devotion carved into muscle and memory. Jordan’s leadership built a culture, the kind of foundation dynasties stand on. And when his playing days gave way to quieter years, his heart turned to philanthropy, proving his greatest tackles weren’t only made on grass but in the lives he touched.

Before his passing, Jordan held the distinction of being Alabama’s oldest living football All-American. A living bridge between Bryant’s first national title in 1961 and the crimson empire that followed. But the accolades were just the surface. To Bryant himself, Jordan wasn’t merely great; he was peerless. “One of the finest football players the world has ever seen. If runners stayed between the sidelines, he tackled them,” the coach once said. Think about that—if you stayed on the field and Jordan found you. Well, no escape then. That’s legacy in its purest form.

And now, with his passing, football has lost more than a player. It’s lost a cornerstone. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows it. Alabama fans feel it in their bones. Broadcasters like Tim Brando still say his name with reverence. Heroes like him don’t vanish; they echo. And in Tuscaloosa and Dallas, that echo will never fade.