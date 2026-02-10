Condolences Pour In From DeMarvion Overshown After Cowboys SuperFan Tragically Passes Away

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys community is mourning the loss of Carolyn Mopping Price

The SuperFan was known for treating players as humans first

Cowboys players posted their heartfelt tribute for the SuperFan on their social media profiles

For 60 years, one voice cheered louder than most for the Dallas Cowboys, a presence so constant she was known by players and owners alike. Today, that voice has fallen silent, leaving an empty seat behind the Cowboys’ bench that was rarely vacant. The loss of the team’s No. 1 fan, Carolyn Mopping Price, at the age of 82, who had been battling a long illness, was confirmed by her family this week.

Carolyn had been battling cancer for some time. She died on Monday, February 9, her family confirmed. For Carolyn, being a Cowboys fan was about a deep “feeling” she enjoyed thoroughly. But this season, her health kept her from the last few games.

Her love for the team was undeniable, starting when the franchise was born. Carolyn often reflected on those early days, revealing how she loved the whole show surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. The excitement, the pageantry, the thrill of it all.

“In the 60s, when eight siblings and my brothers used to go with me to the Cotton Bowl, and we would sneak in and walk around. They said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, we’re going in to see the play, going to see the game,” Price told CBS in 2023.

“From there, it was just the Cowboys. I mean, what else?… When certain teams are playing, and they say something about Dallas, I just say, ‘Oh, OK, Dallas always comes in.’”

The superfan was well-known throughout the organization, from players to owner Jerry Jones, and they all knew her on a first-name basis. She was from the OG era, even before Jones took over, having lived through the glorious time when Dallas won the Super Bowl five times. Carolyn dreamed of experiencing that magic again in her lifetime.

In 2022, she shared a special chat with Jerry Jones about chasing those big wins. “Let’s get some Super Bowls in here,” she told him. And Jones replied: “Ms Price, I’m gonna work on it.”

Dallas couldn’t make that Super Bowl dream come true before Carolyn passed. It’s something fans from her generation truly wish for in their lifetimes. But for all the love Carolyn showered on the Cowboys, they returned it twofold. Even in her passing, the community mourns her deeply, including linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Cowboys Nation mourns: Carolyn Price’s lasting legacy

What made Carolyn Price so loved by everyone in the Cowboys community was how she truly cared for them. She always said the players are “human” and “They know who really cares. They know if you are there for them or not.” So, as news of her passing spread, DeMarvion Overshown took time to pay his respects.

“Cowboys Nation will truly miss your presence but your spirit will forever live on! Condolences 💐 to the family🙏🏾” DeMarvion Overshown posted on X, capturing the heartfelt loss felt by so many.

To other Cowboys fans, Ms Price was no less than a celebrity. People recognized her everywhere she went. She carried the star with her, like a badge of pride. And Cowboys Nation appreciated her passion right back.

“Hearing and seeing her let you know it was football season. She’ll be missed,” one fan echoed the sentiment rippling through the fanbase.

“Forever and always 🙏,” another added.

The amount of love and respect pouring in for Carolyn Price is huge. It’s a testament to the life she lived, proving something she once said rang true in every reaction to her passing.

“Watch how you treat people,” she said in 2023. “Be real careful. It’s like a circle of life, it’ll come back around.”

And it sure did for Ms Price. She held a special place in the franchise and always will. As Jerry Jones once told her, he truly “appreciates” her unwavering support, a nod that fits perfectly into this beautiful circle she described.