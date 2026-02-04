Cowboys Confirm Hiring Decision For Brian Schottenheimer’s Staff After Multiple Coaching Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are leaving no stone unturned on their path to attaining a rejuvenated coaching squad. Despite the team’s decision to retain Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach, the management conducted a complete overhaul, including the hiring of Christian Parker. Coaching changes have kept coming since Mark Eberflus’ departure, and the latest addition could be the team’s new outside linebackers coach. Here’s everything you need to know about the mentor set to work with DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and the rest of the unit.

are expected to hire Georgia’s Chidera Uzo-Diribe as outside linebackers coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” insider Matt Zenitz reported on X.

“Uzo-Diribe, who has been considered a top rising star in the college coaching space, had worked under Kirby Smart at Georgia since 2022. Now headed to Dallas.”

