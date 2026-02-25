Cowboys Confirm Hiring Decision to Help Brian Schottenheimer After Christian Parker’s Staff Finalized

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Aug 26, 2023 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20230826_tbs_sh2_297

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Aug 26, 2023 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20230826_tbs_sh2_297

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys add another defensive staff piece before the new league year.

New hire arrives with a strong recent track record on pass rush units.

Move comes as Dallas continues reshaping its defense under Christian Parker.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ pass rush was a clear area of concern last season, and the front office is wasting no time bringing in a specialist to fix it. With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker already settling in, the Cowboys continue shaping their coaching staff around him. The latest report revealed that Dallas has brought in a specialist to help Schottenheimer strengthen the team’s pass rush heading into next season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One more addition to the Cowboys’ staff: BT Jordan has been hired as a pass rush specialist consultant, per source. He spent the last two years with Denver and was with Seattle before that. Renowned for his work with DL over the years and has a past with Kenny Clark,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported via X on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

BT Jordan has built his coaching career steadily since 2012, starting as an Assistant Offensive Line Coach at Missouri S&T. He then moved to McKendree University in 2013 as a Graduate Assistant, working with tight ends and the offensive line, before taking on a similar role at Austin Peay later that year. He then had two productive seasons at Austin Peay, which earned him a promotion to full-time Defensive Line Coach.

After leaving Austin Peay, BT Jordan spent three seasons at John Ehret High School in New Orleans as Defensive Line Coach. Jordan then gained valuable pro-level coaching experience in 2021 by joining the Arizona Cardinals through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. A year later, Jordan worked as a pass rush specialist at Michigan State.

ADVERTISEMENT

BT Jordan returned to coaching in the NFL in 2023 when he took up the job of a pass rush specialist for the Seattle Seahawks. He then served as a pass rush consultant for the Denver Broncos over the past two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In 2024, the Broncos recorded a franchise-record 63 sacks, leading the NFL in the category. The following season, they improved even further with 68 sacks, breaking their own franchise mark for the second straight year. Jordan was part of Denver’s pass-rush setup during both of those record-setting campaigns, highlighting the impact of the unit he helped develop.

“It’s always Me vs Me! Back to Back Leading the NFL in Sacks,” BT Jordan wrote through an Instagram post after wrapping up the 2025 season with the Broncos. “Back to Back Breaking the Franchise Sack Record! The Internet Trainer is leading the NFL in sacks back to back. The Streets is Done!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Cowboys struggled to generate a consistent pass rush in the last season, finishing with just 35 sacks. Now, BT Jordan’s track record suggests he could make an immediate difference for the Cowboys. His previous work with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark will also help Brian Schottenheimer in elevating the team’s pass rush. At the same time, the Cowboys have also filled the list of staff who will coach the revamped defensive unit under Christian Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys have put together their defensive coaching staff for Parker

The Cowboys hired Christian Parker after parting ways with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, with whom the team’s defensive unit ranked near the bottom last season. Now, Parker steps into his first year as a DC after recently working as a pass game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. After conducting several interviews, the Cowboys have also officially hired eight assistants to build the defensive staff under Parker.

Below is the list of the Cowboys’ new defensive coaches and their roles under Christian Parker for the 2026 season:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Smith – Secondary coach

Robert Muschamp – Assistant secondary coach

Marcus Dixon – Defensive line coach

Derrick Ansley – Defensive backs coach/ defensive pass game coordinator

Demeitre Brim – Assistant defensive line coach

Scott Symons – Inside linebackers coach

Chidera Uzo-Diribe – Outside linebackers coach

J.J. Clark – Assistant linebackers coach

Smith joins Parker’s coaching staff after three seasons as the Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. Before coaching in the NFL, Smith worked as the defensive backs coach at Northwestern and Virginia Tech and worked under Curt Cignetti at Elon and James Madison. Meanwhile, Muschamp joins the Cowboys after working as a defensive quality control coach for three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also has four years of college coaching experience working at Georgia and Tennessee.

While Dixon is a former Cowboys player, he recently worked with the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive line coach for the last two years. Before that, he worked with the Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. Ansley also joins Christian Parker’s staff with prior coaching experience in the NFL, having worked the past two seasons as the Packers’ pass game coordinator. He also worked with the Chargers as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also gained valuable SEC experience by working for four years under former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Uzo-Diribe will take on his first NFL coaching job in Dallas after a decade of coaching at the college level. He most recently worked at Georgia as outside linebackers coach. Uzo-Diribe also coached the defensive line at TCU during their national championship run in 2022. Similar to Uzo-Diribe, Brim will also join the Cowboys as a first-time NFL coach after coaching for seven seasons at the college level. He previously worked at Lehigh, Nebraska, and UCF as a defensive quality control analyst and defensive line coach.

Symons also makes his NFL coaching debut by joining Christian Parker’s staff after serving as a DC and safeties coach at SMU for four seasons. Ultimately, J.J. Clark is the only retained assistant from the Cowboys’ staff from last year. After serving as a defensive assistant last year, he will now work with the linebackers under Parker. Altogether, the Cowboys have clearly committed to reshaping their defense from top to bottom with Parker before the upcoming season.