Cowboys Confirm New Contract for George Pickens as Dak Prescott Pressures Jerry Jones to Extend WR

The Dallas Cowboys are moving quickly to ensure their star wide receiver George Pickens doesn’t go anywhere. His arrival from Pittsburgh last year has been one of the biggest turnaround stories for Dallas, and it wants that magic to last. With free agency approaching, Jerry Jones’ team has taken a firm stance on the 24-year-old’s future. In fact, Jones appears ready to keep Pickens in Cowboys blue for a “long time.”

“The Dallas Cowboys are expected to place their franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens, league sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

According to Schefter, the move will lock in George Pickens for a year, with a fully guaranteed deal projected at $28 million. It will give the organization time to negotiate a long-term extension with him. On the other hand, reporter Arya Pulli noted that while the estimation is $28 million, Pickens’ value in the open market could be around $30 million. He cited Spotrac’s projection of a four-year, $122.4 million deal worth $30.6 million annually.

Meanwhile, Schefter noted the Cowboys can apply the franchise tag between February 17 and March 3. He believes they will use it as a placeholder for serious negotiations. The move will keep Pickens from exploring free-agency options, giving the Cowboys an upper hand. While putting the franchise tag is a short-term solution, Jones made it clear that he’s thinking beyond next season.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said when asked if his team has begun contract talks with Pickens. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

Jones’ confidence stems from Pickens’ elite production in the 2025 season. It surpasses whatever he put up in the first three seasons of his career by a wide margin. The Cowboys acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May 2025 to bolster their passing attack. Lining up opposite wideout CeeDee Lamb, Pickens lived up to expectations. He delivered a breakout performance of 1,429 receiving yards, 93 receptions, and nine touchdowns.

It earned him his second-team All-Pro honors and first Pro-Bowl game selection, where he even won the MVP Offensive Player award. As for the player, he’s seeking an “ultimate deal” that serves the interests of both sides. So if the deal is tempting enough, George Pickens would love to remain in Dallas. Meanwhile, the move comes after many teammates have urged the organization to secure the rising star.

Dallas’ locker room sides with George Pickens amid contract talks

The Cowboys currently have fifteen unrestricted free agents to deal with this offseason. And yet, locking up Pickens has become one of the top priorities. Mind you, it has more to do with his on-field dominance. His teammates have been loud and clear about wanting him to stay in Dallas for the long term. Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t treating it as optional.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

“I think it’s vital, I think it must be done,” Prescott said. “I think obviously from Jerry to everybody down understands that, and one the impact on this offense and the team and the great player that he is, we’ve got to find a way to keep him here.”

Interestingly, Lamb supported Prescott’s view and went one step ahead while discussing Pickens’ contract situation. Speaking from Super Bowl Radio Row, he said it wouldn’t surprise him if his teammate ended up landing a bigger contract than his. According to Lamb, he deserves “every penny he gets,” and he’s only going to congratulate him no matter what.

While the locker room rallies behind Pickens, Dallas is in for a major financial decision. Currently, Prescott and Lamb already take up nearly 37 percent of the team’s salary cap. It results in limited flexibility across the roster, something they faced last year while making a trade decision on Micah Parsons.

Now, the Cowboys find themselves in a similar situation after Pickens’ impressive year. Now, it rests on Jerry Jones and his front office to balance elite talent with a tight budget. And how they manage the receiver’s contract could actually determine their future for the next season and maybe beyond that.