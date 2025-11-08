Congratulations Pour In For Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB Gets Retirement News

Dak Prescott’s bye week turned into a moment of legacy. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn’t spend his time off on vacation or at a resort. He went home. Back to Haughton, Louisiana, where his football story began and where his alma mater decided to honor him in a way that will last forever.

Prescott returned to Haughton High School, where he once led the Buccaneers to their first-ever undefeated season and set multiple passing records. Fifteen years later, the school officially retired his No. 6 jersey and renamed its football field “Prescott Field.” It was a full-circle tribute to a local kid who made it to the NFL and never forgot where he came from.

The ceremony took place during the Cowboys’ Week 10 bye, with Prescott’s wife, Sarah Jane Ramos, by his side. She shared the moment on Instagram, writing, “So unbelievably proud of everything he stands for ❤️.” The gesture captured what the hometown event represented. He is not just an athlete being honored but a man celebrated for what he’s given back.

Earlier this year, Prescott donated more than $1 million to Haughton High to pay for a new state-of-the-art weight room and a massive video board for the stadium. In return, the school made sure his name would be forever part of its history. Head coach Matthew Sewell called him the symbol of “everything we want all Buccaneers to be.”

As cheers echoed through the small-town stadium in Haughton, one thing was unmistakable: Dak Prescott’s career may still be writing chapters in Dallas, but his legacy is already immortalized back home.

Fans, former teammates, and even Cowboys faithful flooded social media with messages of congratulations. Many called it a “perfect tribute” for a player who has balanced NFL superstardom with hometown humility.

Fans react to Dak Prescott’s emotional tribute

The news of Dak Prescott’s jersey retirement quickly went viral, and fans poured into the comments section with emotion and admiration. Many celebrated his character just as much as his talent, praising him for never losing touch with his roots.

“Great work, my guy!” one fan commented on Prescott’s post, congratulating him on still being in touch with his community. Others echoed the same pride, calling him “My QB” and “That’s my QB, man,” showing how deeply Cowboys Nation identifies with their leader.

Some comments carried a more heartfelt tone. “Simply the BEST!! ❤️🐐” One user wrote, labeling Prescott both the greatest of his generation and the heart of the franchise. Another added, “Love my QB ❤️💙🤍⭐,” pairing team colors with affection, a symbol of how Prescott’s off-field gestures have only strengthened his bond with fans.

The wave of reactions clearly illustrated that Prescott’s influence goes far beyond just touchdowns and victories. To his fans, he’s not merely the Cowboys’ quarterback. He’s family, someone who embodies loyalty, leadership, and a love for his roots.