Congratulations Pour In From Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife as Jake Ferguson Marries SI Swimsuit Model Haley Cavinder

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson entered the next chapter of his life after marrying Haley Cavinder in a grand ceremony. The Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida, bore witness to the occasion on June 20 when the couple tied the knot with each other after nearly three years of dating. From former Dallas QB Will Grier officiating the ceremony to Dak Prescott donning the groomsman role, the wedding had its charm. And HC Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi, summed up the entire event in mere three words.

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“It was INCREDIBLE🔥❤️,” wrote Gemmi on Instagram comments under GQ Sports’ post.

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There are no reports to confirm whether Gemmi Schottenheimer was in attendance with her husband at Jake Ferguson’s marriage. But she showed her support to the couple by commenting on the post and even sharing the GQ Sports thread on her Instagram story. While there were many other high-profile guests, the couple reportedly had a “no kids” policy.

Over the years, the Dallas Cowboys tight end has built a strong camaraderie with his head coach. Ferguson once even heaped praises on the relationship Schottenheimer has with his players.

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“I think he’s been true to who he is as a coach,” said Ferguson in September 2025. “I can appreciate that to see him, and there hasn’t been so much change. There hasn’t been like he’s laid [back] at the beginning of OTAs, and he’s screaming now. He’s been the same throughout. I can appreciate that, and that’s awesome because I know what I can expect from him. He knows what he can expect from me. It’s sort of that relationship that every player has to have with their coach.”

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The Cowboys HC himself had a great love story. He met his wife while they were both working with the Washington Redskins. Gemmi was hired as an interim administrative assistant to Brian’s father, legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer.

When Gemmi and Brian were finally introduced, she didn’t even realize he was Marty’s son in the beginning. However, the two eventually began dating, got engaged after just nine months, and then married on June 29, 2002. Next week, Gemmi and Brian will celebrate their 24 years together.

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“I would not be here if it wasn’t for her,” said Schotty per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X. “But it’s the biggest decision you’re going to make in your life. In this business, you better find somebody that’s independent, because they wear a lot of hats, whether it’s chasing owls out of the house or things like that, moving… you find the right one, you’ve got to communicate… I’m very blessed.”

The Cowboys TE and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model first connected through Instagram in June 2023. Around September, the couple officially started dating each other. Years went by, their bond grew stronger, Cavinder often visited Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium, and in April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged with each other.

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Now, after marrying each other on June 20, the couple appeared quite excited to start their next chapter as husband and wife.

“We are so excited to finally be married and celebrate this next chapter of our lives together,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Having all of our family and friends in Miami to share this weekend with us makes it even more special. We feel incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the people who have supported us, loved us, and helped shape our journey.”

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Watching the two lovebirds transform into a married couple surely hyped Gemmi Schottenheimer and all the other attendees at the wedding. But they weren’t alone in this, feeling the joy of Ferguson and Cavinder.

Fans react to Jake Ferguson’s marriage to Haley Cavinder

GQ Sports dropped a few pictures from Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder’s wedding day. Cavinder wore a custom princess gown by Galia Lahav while Ferguson sported a “Bond-esque” white dinner jacket paired with black tuxedo pants tailored by Mitch Purgason. And watching the couple enjoying their special day, there were many fans who commented to give them the best wishes for a happy married life.

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A majority of the fans congratulated the couple on entering the next chapter of their relationship. “Congratulations 😭❤️✨ you look beautiful as ever!!!!!!!” a user commented. Not just that, many also took notice of the setting and the wedding theme at The Biltmore Hotel in Miami.

“Amazingggggg stunning best weekend ever!!!🤍” a netizen wrote. Apart from that, the fans also reacted to how the key moments of the wedding took place. “Absolute perfection! The way he’s looking at you down the aisle, though 💚😭” a user commented.

“Congratulations!!! What a beautiful couple! Wishing you both all the happiness,” another user wrote.

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Weddings are surely a pivotal moment in any individual’s life. And now Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder have joined the buzzing list of NFL couples that the onlookers often love to see and hear about.