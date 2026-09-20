Congratulations Pour In From Troy Aikman as Cowboys Coach in His 31st Year Shares Personal News

In a career spanning 31 years with the Dallas Cowboys, Britt Brown has become as much a part of the team’s identity as its star and the stadium. Now, the longtime athletic trainer is sharing a moment that has nothing to do with game day, and yet the wishes from the league, especially the Cowboys, kept coming in.

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“This post is long overdue!! So thrilled for Payton and Kieran!! As a dad of a daughter, you always want / stress!! Over their choices in dating. Don’t have to worry about any of that with Kieran. Thankful for the man he is and thankful they are moving forward!! Love you both!!” Brown captioned an Instagram post, announcing his daughter’s engagement.

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Among the wishes and congratulations, Troy Aikman was also one to send his congratulations.

The actual date of when Britt Brown’s daughter Payton and her fiancé Kieran are yet to be revealed. But Brown’s post was filled with his support for his daughter and her choice of partner. Shortly after, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman also jumped in to congratulate his former trainer’s daughter.

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“Congratulations to the beautiful couple❤️,” Aikman wrote in the comments section.

Britt Brown’s daughter Payton is a former collegiate track and field and cross-country runner. She competed as a distance athlete for the Arkansas Razorbacks from the University of Arkansas. Meanwhile, her sister Sydney also comes from a similar background.

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As for Aikman, he and Britt Brown were part of the same franchise for six years, working together.

Their paths crossed during two separate stints over Aikman’s 12-year NFL career. In the 1989 season, Aikman was drafted #1 overall by the Cowboys. During this time, Brown was working with the team’s training staff early in his career as a seasonal athletic trainer.

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Then, the second stint came from the 1996 to 2000 season. After spending a few years (1992-1996) with the Miami Dolphins, Brown returned to the Dallas Cowboys full-time in 1996 as the Associate Athletic Trainer and Director of Rehabilitation.

He and Troy Aikman shared the facility for five more seasons until Aikman retired from the NFL following the 2000 season with three Super Bowl rings under his name.

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Meanwhile, Brown’s role with the Cowboys is active, where he is responsible for managing the team’s medical rehabilitation programs, designing recovery protocols, and physically working with injured players to guide them safely back onto the football field.