Congratulations Pour In From Troy Aikman’s Ex & Emmitt Smith’s Daughter as Jerry Jones Welcomes Another Great-Grandchild

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has a big reason to smile this week – he’s going to become a great-grandfather again. His grandson, Shy Jr., and his wife, Tori Evans Anderson, made the news official with a family photo straight out of a holiday card.

Tori dropped an Instagram post a few days ago, showing herself with Shy Jr., their daughter Parker, and the family dog. In the pictures, the couple sits on the sand, looking down at an ultrasound photo that Tori holds in her hand, with one of Parker’s hands resting on the photo.

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“Another BABY!!” Tori captioned the post. “2 under 2 coming soon 🤍 so in awe God’s graciousness and blessings to us !!”

Tori and Shy tied the knot in April 2024 in a private ceremony and welcomed their first child, Parker, on March 16th, 2025. Now, a little over a year later, the family of four (the adorable dog included) is going to expand into five. And the congratulations pouring in for them have already endeared the entire NFL community.

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Paxton Anderson, Jerry Jones’ grandson, kept his message short, writing, “Baby time.”

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Charlotte Jones, daughter of Jerry, and the mother of Shy Jr., stayed in the same happy lane with “So blessed!!💙💙💙”

Skylar Smith, the daughter of Cowboys’ elite former running back Emmitt Smith, also sounded thrilled as she wrote, “Aww congratulations!!! Yayyy🥰.”

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Capa Aikman, the ex-wife of legendary quarterback Troy Aikman, matched the moment with a bigger burst of excitement with, “The happiest news!!! Congratulations!! 😍😍😍👏.”

Even Haley Cavinder-Ferguson, wife of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, joined the celebration with thousands of others, writing, “So happy for you guys❤️❤️ !!!!”

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What started as a personal announcement for Tori and Shy Jr. has already endeared itself to their family and the NFL community. Jerry Jones will get to celebrate life as a great-grandfather again, and that milestone is much bigger than the Lombardi Trophy his team is chasing this season.