Contemplating Retirement, Cowboys WR Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ Role in Him Signing for Jerry Jones’ Team

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had considered walking away from the game at one point. Playing for eight years and winning two Super Bowls, the WR was content with whatever he’d achieved. He had been contemplating this for some time. However, the now-Dallas Cowboys wideout still had some “gas left in the tank.”

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Valdez-Scantling would have played for the yellow and black, but it all depended on Aaron Rodgers, with whom he’s played the most in his career. The delay in his decision-making was probably why he signed with the Cowboys.

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“I was still interested in playing for Pittsburgh,” Valdes-Scantling said on Yahoo Sports Daily on May 23, 2026. “But I was very adamant on [wanting] to play with Aaron if I was going to go back to Pittsburgh. Because, like I said, he’s one of my best friends that I’ve made in this league with my nine-year career now. And, he was kind of still undecided on if he was going to go back and play or if he was going to hang it up. So, I was like, man, let’s, let’s see what else is out there.”

Valdes-Scantling was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and quickly built a strong connection with Aaron Rodgers. During their four seasons together in Green Bay from 2018 to 2021, the WR recorded 123 receptions for over 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns across 59 games. But he left in 2022, a year before Rodgers did. The WR then played for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls.

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In 2025, Valdes-Scantling found himself reunited at Pittsburgh. That was the only reason why he chose the team.

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“This guy next to me got me here,” Valdes-Scantling told ESPN last year, while gesturing towards the quarterback. “You’ve been trying to get me around since we left Green Bay. He is the reason.”

The WR also said that Rodgers had asked him to join him in Pittsburgh a few times. After giving the offer proper thought, he called the QB about wanting to keep playing. Rodgers said on the phone, “Let’s do it.”

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“I love MVS,” the QB told the press last year.

If Marquez Valdes-Scantling had known about the QB’s plans, he probably would have stayed with the Steelers. The WR signed with the Dallas Cowboys in April this year, while Rodgers signed his extension in May.

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Valdes-Scantling has mostly been used on a rotational basis and never really became a top target for most of his career. But he still got to play with some of the best quarterbacks in the league, which made him an attractive option for teams. Who he caught passes from was important. For a long time, it looked like Aaron Rodgers was not going to be in the picture for Pittsburgh.

But when the opportunity to play with Dak Prescott came the WR’s way, he knew it was too good to pass up.

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Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s future in Dallas

During the interview, the veteran wide receiver explained that Jerry Jones’ team checked several important boxes for him.

“It was one of those things where it was a really good system,” he said. “I think that [Dak Prescott] can spin the ball really well. I think he led the league in passing yards last year, so obviously he’s doing something right. I think it’s just a great, great environment, and who wouldn’t want to play for America’s team?”

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Location and climate also mattered in his free agency decision. Valdes-Scantling shared that his agent brought him several opportunities, but some teams were quickly ruled out because he did not want to return to the West Coast or continue spending winters in colder cities. Growing up in Florida, he admitted that playing most of his career in cold weather has not been easy.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to battle for one of the final receiver spots on the roster. Along with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, he will compete with players such as KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo throughout training camp.

Dallas did not make major additions at wide receiver in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft outside of selecting Anthony Smith in the seventh round, but the path to making the team is still expected to be difficult for Valdes-Scantling. Cowboys insider Nick Eatman believes the move is still a smart one for Dallas because of the depth and experience it adds to the offense.

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“For the Cowboys, this move is about giving themselves options and strengthening the offense,” he reported. “The plan is still for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. But it’s never a bad idea to cover all your bases.”

While Valdes-Scantling may not be viewed as an immediate impact player, his veteran experience and big game background still give him a chance to carve out a role. Even so, making the Cowboys roster will be an uphill climb this summer.