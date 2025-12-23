Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe Hurls Racial Accusation Against Chargers’ Publicly After Controversial Social Media Post

Essentials Inside The Story Cooper Beebe clears the air about his post-game controversy.

The LA Chargers clinch a playoff spot by defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Jerry Jones reflects on the Cowboys' 2025 season.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ playoff dreams officially ended after their 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. While the game ended on the field for most players, center Cooper Beebe was involved in a postgame social media controversy. The 24-year-old ignited a social media chaos overnight, which hit the Chargers where it hurt the most.

Beebe claimed the Chargers’ post (later deleted) twisted his words into something bad in a video clip. The deleted video showed a clip of Beebe getting ready to snap the ball when he appeared to exchange some words with the Chargers’ linebacker Daiyan Henley. However, the post made it seem like the center was using foul language, which he later called out.

“Literally said Hole R? That’s our call vs Abby front. Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS @chargers,” Cooper Beebe wrote to the Chargers’ “lol instant karma” comment after he was flagged for a false start.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we do not know what exactly Beebe said because the Chargers bleeped it out. However, he came forward to explain how he was calling out a play, and the Chargers subsequently uploaded a misleading video. We will have to wait to see if the Chargers issue an apology or if we hear from Henley about the incident.

In the game, Beebe’s penalty proved costly for the Cowboys. Brian Schottenheimer’s team turned it over on downs two plays later, and the Cowboys now have a 6-8-1 record. This will be the second consecutive year for the Cowboys to not qualify for the NFL playoffs. When you zoom out, it becomes worse for the fans. This year marked 30 years since the team won a Super Bowl title under the ownership of Jerry Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post-game controversy was just one of the issues surrounding the Cowboys. Their owner, Jerry Jones, took complete responsibility and also addressed the bigger issue, the Cowboys’ poor performance throughout the season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones disappointed by Cowboys’ season

After buying the franchise in 1989, Jones led the team to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. However, their last championship came in the 20th century. After the game, reporters asked Jones about the team’s performance this season. He also talked about the long three decades in which the Cowboys have not won a single title:

“I’ll admit that the Cowboys management has played a big role (in the 30-year Super Bowl drought),” Jones said postgame. “But seriously, I’m very disappointed that the way we’re structured, and my role, puts us here tonight. I’m tremendously disappointed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “Really, I don’t want to be trite, but the same way that I might have looked at the 30 years before I bought the Cowboys. That was then. This is now,” Jones said. “I’ve never looked at something because I haven’t done it in the past as something that’s not possible for us to do. We’re qualified, and we’ve got as good a place to be as you’d probably like to have with where we are with our draft picks.” Jones also spoke about the team’s defense and Matt Eberflus’ future.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just two games left against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, the Cowboys will play for pride before going again next season.