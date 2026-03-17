Cooper Beebe & 23 Other Cowboys Players Get Six-Figure Bonuses Through NFL’s Performance-Based Pay Program

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys cashed in big, with a surprising number of players earning hefty bonuses

Cooper Beebe and Shemar James, along with others turned playing time into serious money

Former Cowboys player stole the spotlight league-wide

With the NFL announcing its Performance-Based Pay bonuses, the Dallas Cowboys have seen a significant number of their players secure a massive paycheck this offseason. The NFL started this initiative in 2002 as part of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent CBAs. For the 2025 season, America’s Team earned a massive sum through the Performance-Based Pay, led by two-year center Cooper Beebe and linebacker Shemar James.

“The Cowboys had 24 players earn more than $300,000 through the league’s performance-based pay system,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported via X before revealing Beebe ($728,692.89) and linebacker Shemar James ($764,652.46) as the top earners.

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The other names on the list of the highest-earning Dallas players are Reddy Steward ($686,457.83), Brock Hoffman ($646,213.53), Ryan Flournoy ($645,753.11), Brevyn Spann-Ford ($616,704.41), James Houston ($558,181.73), Marist Liufau ($539,506.78), Luke Schoonmaker ($530,975.95), and T.J. Bass ($499,897.65).

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The way the league hands out these performance-based bonuses isn’t random; it’s built on a formula that tries to measure who’s truly earning it on the field. It starts with something called a player index. First, they look at a player’s “PBP Playtime,” which basically tracks how often he’s actually out there during the regular season, on offense, defense, and even special teams. Then that number gets compared to the teammate who played the most snaps, giving a sense of how big that player’s role really was. But it doesn’t stop there.

That figure is then weighed against the player’s “PBP Compensation,” which includes his base salary, parts of his signing bonus, and any incentives he’s earned. So in the end, it’s not just about how much you play or how much you’re paid, it’s about the balance between the two.

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After these calculations, each player’s index is then compared to those of his teammates to determine the amount of his performance-based pay. Further, these bonuses are secured through money saved via the reduced growth of both rookie and minimum veteran salaries. For the 2025 season, the NFL announced compensation of more than $542 million through these bonuses.

“The NFL announced performance-based pay, where players will receive more than $542M based on their performance. This is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates players based on their playing time and salary levels,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

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Now, looking at the overall numbers across the league, a former Dallas Cowboys star has emerged as the highest-compensated player for this year’s bonuses.

Nahshon Wright leads all NFL players in performance-based pay in 2025

Former Dallas Cowboys and current New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright earned the biggest performance-based pay for the 2025 season across the league. After earning $1.1 million during his lone season with the Bears, Wright took home a sum of $1,441,397, more than double his salary in 2025. The star corner was one of 25 players who secured over $1 million in performance bonuses.

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Wright was a 2021 third-round draft choice out of Oregon State by the Dallas Cowboys. For the 2025 season, the 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears and played 17 games, including the playoffs. Across these appearances, Wright featured in 97% of the Bears’ defensive snaps and 4% of special teams plays. He also led the franchise with five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered while earning his first Pro Bowl.

The Cowboys’ strong showing in the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay system highlights the depth and contributions of their roster beyond just their high-profile stars. Meanwhile, the fact that former Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright topped the league charts with over $1.4 million highlights the stellar signing made by the Jets after failing to secure a single interception as a team last season.