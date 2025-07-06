Cowboys’ Cornerback Disaster Is Their Own Fault: Can Stephen Gilmore Rescue Them?

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2025 season, one major question looms large. If they sign Stephen Gilmore, will he help the team in the coming season? With new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus stepping in and implementing a system that demands precision, speed, and relentless execution. The Cowboys are banking on a shaky equation at cornerback, and Colmore might just be a temporary patch, not the permanent fix they desperately need.

During a recent interview with ‘The Money Down Podcast,’ the 34-year-old said, “I want to play this year, it’s just got to be the right situation. It’s got to be the right situation for me. I’m not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It’s just got to be the right place.” The current situation with the Cowboys is a bit dicey, and it all begins with the ripple effects of Trevon Diggs’ injury. The star corner’s absence last season left a void Dallas never fully recovered from.

While Daron Bland did step up with flashes of brilliance, the reality is that behind Diggs, the depth is shallow and inconsistent. Bland, Shavon Wright, and Caelen Carson—while talented—have each struggled to stay healthy and string together consistent performances. Jourdan Lewis, long considered a reliable option in the nickel, walked away in free agency, further thinning the ranks. In response, the Cowboys’ front office made low-cost moves, signing Robert Rochell and Kaiir Elam.

However, those signings feel more like insurance policies than game-changing upgrades. Rochell has bounced between practice squads, and Elam still hasn’t lived up to his first-round hype. It is depth on paper, not proven reliability in the field. Enter Stephen Gilmore—a 34-year-old veteran. With over a decade of NFL experience and a reputation as a smart, physical defender, Gilmore can bring leadership and veteran savvy. Since parting ways with the New England Patriots in 2021, Gilmore has been something of a journeyman, playing for four different teams over the past four seasons.

Even at 34, Stephon Gilmore has proven he can still play at a high level when placed in the right system. Last season with the Vikings, he tallied 56 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception, despite missing two games due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Across an impressive 13-year NFL career, Stephon Gilmore has built a legacy few cornerbacks can match. A five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore’s résumé speaks volumes. He’s recorded 117 pass deflections, 32 interceptions, and over 600 tackles in 173 career starts. But the big question is, will the team benefit from signing Stephon Gilmore at this stage of his career?

Injury setbacks and the backup plan involving Stephon Gilmore

The situation gets even more complicated when you look at the depth chart. Promising rookie Shavon Revel Jr.—a near first-round talent—saw his entire 2024 season wiped out before it started due to a devastating ACL tear in September. His upside remains intriguing, but for now, it’s all speculation as he works through rehab. On the other hand, Caelen Carson, who finished last season with 24 solo tackles and four pass deflections in just six games, appears to be fully recovered from shoulder surgery. Still, it’s uncertain whether he’s ready to handle full-time starting duties right out of the gate.

Then there’s the rest of the young core. Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth are among them, but none possess the veteran polish. At 34, Stephon Gilmore is far more than just another depth piece. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, and a masterclass in coverage technique with years of elite experience under his belt. During his 2023 campaign with Dallas, he showed he still had plenty left in the tank, racking up 54 solo tackles, 13 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions over 17 games while thriving in Dan Quinn’s aggressive press-man scheme. So, will the Cowboys pull the trigger? It all comes down to how the three players perform.

Firstly, if Trevon Diggs returns in Week 1 looking every bit like the All-Pro he was. The second is if Shavon Revel Jr. flashes real progress during camp. Thirdly, if Carson solidifies his role as a reliable option, then the sense of urgency fades. But if the injury concerns hang around? Then, bringing back Stephon Gilmore shifts from being a luxury move to an essential one. This is a high-stakes waiting game—an evolving story in the secondary where every decision hinges on how quickly players heal. Keep an eye on Dallas and those rehab updates, because the next move in this chess match could shape the season.