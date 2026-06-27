Cowboys Could Sacrifice George Pickens for Star They Failed to Land After Three Rejected Bids

Despite failing his physical, leading the Baltimore Ravens to back out of the blockbuster deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and later pledging his loyalty to the latter, there are a few franchises still eyeing All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby. One of those franchises is the Dallas Cowboys.

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ESPN’s Ryan McFadden noted that the Cowboys had made three separate offers for Crosby, but all of them were rejected. However, things could finally change for the NFC East franchise, but they may require parting ways with their star wide receiver, George Pickens.

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Cowboys Receive: Edge Maxx Crosby, WR Calvin Ridley; Titans Receive: WR George Pickens; Raiders Receive: Cowboys’ 2027 1st-round pick, Cowboys’ 2027 5th-round pick, Titans’ 2027 2nd-round pick, WR Elic Ayomanor,” wrote Bleacher Report’s NFL columnist Kristopher Knox.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Raiders at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon155250921090

Crosby’s failed trade may have put some burden on the Raiders. Most likely, they were ready to part ways with him, and the new head coach, Klint Kubiak, would build a team from scratch. But with Crosby, still part of the team, Kubiak may need to take a different approach. However, that does not mean they are not open to trade offers.

The 28-year-old’s current contract expires in 2029, but he could leave the franchise before that. However, there is a twist. Since he failed his physical, there might be concerns about his fitness. So, franchises are likely to hold out until the start of the season. They will see whether Crosby plays, and with some time until the trade deadline, they are likely to propose a deal.

“I wouldn’t expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he’s healthy,” wrote Dan Graziano. “And from everything I’ve been told, that could be in August or later.”

That is where the Cowboys could come in with a massive offer, which includes 2027 first-round and fifth-round picks, along with wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens just signed the franchise tag. Despite his wanting a long-term contract, the Cowboys were only willing to give him a franchise tag. As of now, the owners have shown no signs of offering him a long-term contract. COO Stephen Jones even used the example of quarterback Dak Prescott, who was once offered franchise tags for consecutive years. So, things are still a bit tricky between the Cowboys and Pickens.

As part of the trade, Pickens would go to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans already have wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate. With Pickens, they could boast one of the best offenses in the league. Last season, Pickens recorded 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 93 receptions. So, second-year quarterback Cam Ward would have a set of lethal receivers at bay.

Moreover, with Pickens, they could lay off receiver Elic Ayomanor and 31-year-old Calvin Ridley. The latter would go to Dallas, while Ayomanor and the 2027 second-round pick would go to the Raiders. While the Titans and the Cowboys lose receivers and draft picks, the Raiders would only lose Crosby. The sack artist would go to the Cowboys, and that would be the end of their deal. In return, they will not only get Ayomanor and the second-round pick from the Titans, but also the 2027 first-round and fifth-round picks from the Cowboys.

It could fit well into Kubiak’s plan, who aims to build a new Raiders team around youngsters. They have already picked the best of the 2026 NFL Draft in quarterback Fernando Mendoza. And with three more picks for 2027, the HC could potentially build a Super Bowl contender by next season. Initially, the idea may seem far-fetched to many, but there are hidden benefits to all three teams.

The three-team trade could be beneficial to all teams involved in the Crosby trade

It has been almost a decade since the last three-team trade happened in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles came together to make it happen. Now, another possibility of a three-team trade arose with the Cowboys, Titans, and Raiders. While there are questions of how much the trade would be successful, on paper, it seems to be a great deal for all three teams.

The Cowboys are coming off their worst-ever defensive season. For the first time, they allowed 511 points in the regular season. They have added the likes of Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, and Jalen Thompson; adding Crosby would be the cherry on top of the cake. The five-time Pro Bowler has recorded 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks, and 29 pass deflections in 110 games and could fill the gap that DE Micah Parsons left.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 12: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on October 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 12 Cowboys at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251012106

As for the Titans, Cam Ward showed promise last season. But this season, he will have three of the best receivers. Moreover, with $56.5 million in cap space, they could offer Pickens the long-term contract that he longs for. Lastly, the Raiders would save over $100 million, which they would have to pay to the two-time All-Pro, if he stayed until the end of his contract. Using the saved money, the franchise could also extend tight end Brock Bowers. So, it is a win-win-win situation.

Although it is just a possibility, it sure is an interesting way to look at the Maxx Crosby trade. But nothing is certain at this moment. As Graziano noted, after Week 1 or Week 2, things are likely to become clearer. So, until then, it is a game of predictions.