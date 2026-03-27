Coveted Texas Tech Star Opens Up on Potential Cowboys Draft That May Solve Jerry Jones’ Big Headache

“It would mean a lot to play for any team,” Texas Tech star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said when asked about an opportunity to play for the Cowboys. “I was born in Minnesota but lived in Texas. The NFL is so competitive and so hard to play in that if you could get in anywhere, you would join a fraternity that not many get to join. I’d love to play for any team and be anywhere I can to help a team win.”

After these remarks, Rodriguez also went on to detail the dinner he had with the Cowboys, further highlighting his desire to play in Arlington by describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

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“It was fun,” Rodriguez said. “It was really great to be in the building and sitting at dinner with a head coach in the NFL. Five-year-old, 10-year-old me would be really happy, really proud. I was happy to be there. I loved it, loved all the conversations, and am looking forward to more.”

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Jacob Rodriguez has grown into one of the most sought-after linebackers in the 2026 NFL draft, with 127.5 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, three sacks, 2.5 interceptions, and five forced fumbles over the last two seasons.

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There were concerns about his athleticism and frame; however, the Red Raiders star ended any shadow of doubt after measuring in at 6 feet 1 inch and 231 pounds and posting a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.23.

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With these attributes, the 23-year-old could emerge as the perfect linebacker for Christian Parker’s defense, which heavily struggled in the pass-rushing department last season. America’s Team ranked 30th in total yards allowed (377.0), 23rd in rushing yards allowed (125.5), and last in both passing yards allowed (251.5) and points allowed (30.1).

Hence, as also mentioned by CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, Jerry Jones and Co. could draft Jacob Rodriguez with the 20th overall pick in the first round.

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“They can use some linebacker help, and this kid can do it all,” Prisco wrote. “He is good against the run and the pass.”

This aspect of the 23-year-old is seen through his 93.3 overall PFF defensive grade in the 2025 season, ranking him first among 809 qualified linebackers. Similarly, his PFF coverage grade of 92.7 and run-defense grade of 95.3 also place him in the top spot at his position. Hence, playing for the Cowboys could very well be a reality for the Texas Tech star Jacob Rodriguez.

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However, it isn’t only the 23-year-old Red Raiders star who could solve the franchise’s linebacker problem. The Cowboys, in the previous draft, selected Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th overall pick and have received an important update about his availability ahead of the 2026 season.

Cowboys receive crucial Donovan Ezeiruaku injury update

With the franchise’s Super Bowl drought extending to 30 years this season, the Dallas Cowboys will want to maximize every defensive player they have at hand. Hence, after Donovan Ezeiruaku‘s recent hip surgery to repair a labrum tear, questions were raised about whether the Boston College product will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

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But, ending any concerns about his recovery, he shared videos of his rehab on Instagram before Star Telegram’s Nick Harris revealed the young edge rusher will be ready for the Cowboys’ training camp.

“Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku sharing some rehab progress on his Instagram,” Harris reported. “The 2025 second-round pick had hip labrum surgery in late January and is expected to miss most of the offseason program. His status for training camp should be 100%.”

The Dallas Cowboys have a clear path to fixing their defensive struggles. Drafting Jacob Rodriguez could provide the elite linebacker presence Christian Parker’s defense needs. Meanwhile, Donovan Ezeiruaku’s full recovery ahead of training camp is also a boost. If the pieces fall into place, Dallas could finally build the defensive foundation needed to end their 30-year Super Bowl drought.