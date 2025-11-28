Cowboys Announce CeeDee Lamb Milestone Against Chiefs on Thanksgiving

Essentials Inside The Story CeeDee Lamb just made history

It was WR's second game against the Chiefs

Brian Schottenheimer already warned the opponent about Lamb

Fireworks erupted inside AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving as the Dallas Cowboys lined up to face the Kansas City Chiefs. All eyes were on the wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, their leader of the offense, as he broke a major franchise record, impressing the crowd at the venue.

As he completed the 17-yard reception, Lamb became the 15th player in NFL history to cross 7,000 receiving yards. The franchise record is even more impressive. He became the first player in the Cowboys’ history to achieve this record in his first six seasons.

Overall, in 89 games (83 starters), he has 540 receptions and 40 touchdowns. His impact spreads into their run game as well. He has 58 carries for 390 rushing yards and three scores. However, this season has been average for the lethal receiver.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears and missed three games. But he has played all games since returning in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. His health is crucial to America’s Team’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Fans often pray for him to be in good shape and hope for a repeat of the 2023 season when he bamboozled opponents. In seventeen games (all starts) that year, he led the league in receptions (135) for 1,749 receiving yards and twelve touchdowns. He broke many records that year.

Most 100-yard receiving games in a player’s first four seasons (16)

First player in NFL history to have three consecutive games with 10 or more catches and 150 or more receiving yards

Most games with 11+ receptions in a single season in NFL history (7)

Cowboys’ record for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1749) in a single season

Even though he has played only one game against the Chiefs in his career – back in 2021, when he finished with just 3 catches for 14 yards – everyone still hoped for a breakout performance. And they got it, even after head coach Brian Schottenheimer had already warned the AFC rivals about the receiver’s threat.

Cowboys HC warned Chiefs about CeeDee Lamb

This year, the Cowboys had a dominant run because of their dual receivers. When Lamb wasn't playing, receiver George Pickens took the responsibility of catching the ball. He has accumulated 67 receptions for 1054 receiving yards and eight scores. But CeeDee Lamb remains the biggest threat teams worry about.

Schottenheimer also warned them by revealing his plans during practice. Schottenheimer made it clear the game plan would heavily feature Lamb, stating:

“He’s got that look in his eye that (he) means business. There will be plenty of balls going to 88 Thursday afternoon.”

The receiver’s average season didn’t worry him. In eight games, he has 44 receptions for 632 receiving yards and two scores. His Thanksgiving performance reminded fans of his dominance. He was the best receiver in the game with 7 receptions for 112 receiving yards and one touchdown as they defeated the Chiefs by 31-28.

It’s their sixth win of the season. Lamb’s performance could be a deciding factor in their remaining season as well. He has been their superstar since he entered the league.