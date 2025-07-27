Cowboys Announce $52M Contract News as Micah Parsons Ready to Quit Jerry Jones’ Team

Jerry Jones has always done things his way. Sometimes it works. Other times, it feels like he’s playing chess with one eye closed and both hands tied behind his back. The Cowboys just signed a 4-year $52 million deal with their TE Jake Ferguson. It is just the latest in a long line of awkward decisions. Rewarding a solid tight end before securing the heart of your defense? That’s classic Jerry. And once again, it might cost him his most irreplaceable piece.

Micah Parsons has said it himself: he’s not here to play games. Back in June, when asked about his pending deal, he said, “I’m not rushing anything. But I know my worth. And if they don’t see it soon, I’m not going to beg.”

While Jake Ferguson just got $30 million guaranteed, the guy who’s carried this defense for three years straight is still watching from the sidelines.

AD

After practice wrapped, Parsons faced the media and as expected, the contract questions came flying. And he was blunt. “There’s not really much movement man,” he said and then reiterated his desire to remain in Dallas. “I want to be here, I’ve always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always, and let’s see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

Stay tuned! This story is developing.