Cowboys Announce Major Roster Move Moments After Rob Jones’ Season-Ending Injury Update

Back on July 28, the Cowboys were hit with a gut punch in camp when guard Rob Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck during practice. Dallas expected the injury would sideline him for two to three months. It was a blow to both the offensive line’s depth and a player who had just signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal after four seasons in Miami.

At the time, rookie Tyler Booker was getting most of the first-team work. But Jones had been making a strong push to reclaim the spot, earning praise from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for his consistency and competitiveness. “Rob Jones has been doing some really, really good things,” the new HC said before Sunday’s (Aug. 27) practice.

Now, just over a month later, Schotty & Co. did not see this coming. Malik Davis is now joining the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Harris confirmed the signing on X, who posted, “Cowboys have signed running back Malik Davis to the roster, per team official. They have moved OG Rob Jones (neck fracture) to season-ending injured reserve.”

The acquisition is a crucial one as OG Rob Jones was placed on season-ending IR on Friday. Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck last year, and rehab was meant to last 2-3 months, with a chance to return to to the team later in the season. However, recent developments have forced the Dallas Cowboys to make him unavailable for next season. Todd Archer took to X to say, "The Cowboys are placing G Rob Jones on season-ending injured reserve with the neck injury he suffered July 28. He is facing a 2-3 month recovery period but he is now done for the year. He makes $3m this year."

