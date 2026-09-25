Cowboys Announce Quadruple Injury Blow Just Days Before Ravens Game in Brazil

The Dallas Cowboys are heading to Brazil with a defense that is already falling apart. Just days before their September 27 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Dallas confirmed that four defensive players will not even make the trip. With Lamar Jackson waiting on the other side, the timing could hardly be worse.

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“The #Cowboys have ruled out CB Cobie Durant, S Malik Hooker, S P.J. Locke and LB DeMarvion Overshown for Sunday. They won’t travel to Brazil for the game against the #Ravens,” an X post by NFL insider Mike Garafolo on September 24 stated.

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James Houston is not completely healthy either. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the outside linebacker is dealing with a shoulder injury, adding another name to Dallas’ growing injury list. The good news is that Houston practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday and appears on track to play against Baltimore this weekend.

Two of the four Cowboys ruled out for Week 3 have been sidelined since the season opener. Safety Malik Hooker fractured his forearm in the third quarter against the New York Giants, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a hamstring injury later in the same game. Hooker underwent surgery after the injury and has since been ruled out through at least Week 3, making Week 4 the earliest possible return.

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Overshown also went down in Week 1, suffering a hamstring strain in the second half that forced him out early. On September 14, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer estimated that Overshown would miss one to two weeks, putting a potential return around Week 4.

Dallas then lost Cobie Durant in Week 2 in an unusual friendly-fire incident. The cornerback suffered a hamstring injury on a play in which teammate Markquese Bell accidentally stepped on his groin area as Durant went down in the end zone. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, ruling him out of Dallas’ second international regular-season game in franchise history and its first since 2014.

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P.J. Locke’s injury was even more abrupt. Starting in place of Hooker against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, Locke lasted only three defensive snaps before suffering a non-contact foot injury in the second quarter. It was later diagnosed as a torn plantar fascia.

Schottenheimer, however, suggested a complete tear could actually shorten the recovery process.

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“It’s pretty sore for a week, and then it begins to heal much quicker when you tear it fully,” Schottenheimer said.

For now, Dallas does not have the luxury of waiting. With four defenders ruled out and multiple starters and key contributors unavailable, the Cowboys will have to patch together a depleted unit against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offense.

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Dallas Evaluates Defensive Depth Ahead of International Week 3 Game

According to Dallas Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is now leaning heavily on Dallas’ defensive depth to survive the injury crisis.

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“Next man up,” Schottenheimer said Monday. “That’s real. I thought we used the elevations well for the linebackers. I think we’re working some things potentially on defense, maybe in the secondary. We’ve got some guys there that might step up and help us in a couple different roles. But as we get into the plan, I think it’s going to be what this league is about, is next man up.”

That approach will be tested immediately. Per Dallas’ depth chart, Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark are among the options expected to absorb snaps at safety. There is at least some relief at linebacker, with Jaishawn Barham and Dee Winters available after dealing with minor injuries. Barham, who started at middle linebacker in Overshown’s absence against Washington, is in line to continue filling that role, while Shemar James gives Dallas another option at linebacker.

Baltimore, however, is not arriving at full strength either. The Ravens have their own offensive concerns, particularly along an offensive line that has already shown some inconsistency protecting Lamar Jackson and holding up in pass protection.

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The injury report only adds to that uncertainty. Zay Flowers was listed as a DNP with a hamstring injury, Chris Moore was limited by an ankle issue, and Ronnie Stanley did not practice because of a toe injury. So while Dallas enters Brazil short-handed on defense, the Baltimore Ravens have injury questions of their own heading into Sunday’s matchup.