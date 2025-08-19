Cowboys Announce Triple Boost for Dak Prescott as Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Big QB Decision

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are rolling into the last week of preseason. But their last match? Forgettable—a 31-13 loss to the Ravens. The offense couldn’t find its groove early. In the last preseason game, Ryan Flournoy started slipping free, and Jonathan Mingo pulled off a 49-yard highlight, only to have it end with him banged up on the same play. While the waiting game begins for Mingo, there are two more Cowboys players who have uncertainties. But it’s quite possible that Prescott might be getting his weapons ready ahead of Week 1.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton, one of the key protectors of Dak Prescott’s blind side, went down in camp with what was initially feared to be a major setback. And then there’s Jaydon Blue, who has yet to take a preseason snap since injuring his heel and ankle in Oxnard. But now, the Cowboys have rolled out a trio of updates on them that could shape Prescott’s run into Week 1.

Yes! The momentum is clearly leaning in Prescott’s favor, as it comes with the most upbeat update on Blue. Per reporter Nick Harris on X, “Some #Cowboys injury news: Tyler Guyton “beating every mark” in rehab; Jonathan Mingo avoided serious injury, but still expected out ~ four weeks, pending final tests; Jaydon Blue “trending positively” toward playing in final preseason game.” That means there are high chances that the trio would be fine by the time the Cowboys start the season. But the concerns haven’t faded.

Mingo is undergoing further tests, but the early read suggests a PCL injury that could shelve him for about a month. As Brian Schottenheimer explained, “We have a few more tests to run. I don’t think it’s going to be terribly serious. We’ll do a few more tests to make sure.” The Cowboys will hold their breath until those results come back, knowing how much depth at receiver means for Prescott’s season opener.

For Guyton, instead of an ACL tear, tests revealed a bone fracture in his right knee with a recovery timeline pegged at four to six weeks. Even better, Guyton’s return is trending upwards. Schottenheimer couldn’t hold back praise for the player’s effort, saying, “He’s beating every mark so far. So that’s a great sign. He’s doing great. He’s confident about his ability to continue to make strides.”

On the other hand, Jaydon Blue’s fate may change against the Falcons. Schottenheimer’s optimism was clear: “Trending positively. We’ll see how he does today and tomorrow, but I’m hopeful that he can get out there and play.”

Of course, Blue’s return could tilt the scales in a crowded backfield battle. Before his setback, he had carved out reps with the first-team offense, showing flashes of upside. But now, he’ll need to maximize his single-game audition to outpace Miles Sanders, Phil Mafah, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis. Yet these aren’t the only developments fueling optimism. Dak Prescott also got the clarity he needed on the Cowboys’ quarterback situation, setting up the mood as the season comes closer.

Schottenheimer finalizes QB plan for Dak Prescott and Co.

So while Dak Prescott rests and gets ready, the Cowboys’ preseason spotlight has shifted elsewhere. Joe Milton’s audition has become a reminder of just how thin the quarterback depth really is in Dallas. The Silver and Blue once relied on Cooper Rush to steady the ship when Prescott missed time, but he’s gone. On Saturday night, Rush was in a Ravens jersey, playing like the steady hand the Cowboys no longer have. And in the middle of that reality, Schottenheimer finally made his quarterback decision.

On Monday, the head coach confirmed Milton will start Friday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. This wasn’t Milton’s first taste of action—he already started the first two preseason games. But questions hung in the air after his 48.8 passer rating in the Baltimore loss, and fans inside AT&T Stadium are restless. That kind of performance has only fueled the debate about Dallas’ backup plan behind Dak Prescott.

Even more, Milton’s struggles have complicated the evaluation of the receivers. Poor accuracy and shaky decision-making have kept them from showing what they can do. Despite that, Schottenheimer doubled down, making it clear the Cowboys haven’t named a backup quarterback yet. That led to the obvious question—why not give Will Grier more snaps? The coach’s answer explained everything.

As Schottenheimer put it, “Joe Milton is the guy we want to find out more about. We’re not naming a backup right now, but the guy that I feel like we don’t have as much information on is Joe Milton. I feel like we have more information on Will.” The arm talent is undeniable, but the consistency is not there. Still, the Cowboys won’t pull the plug early. Schottenheimer even admitted, “I’m learning, Joe. I’m learning how you call a game with Joe as your quarterback, that’s a big part of it.”

Schottenheimer made it clear Milton has to take lessons from what went wrong against the Ravens, especially the moment he held on too long and gave up a safety instead of throwing the ball away. Still, he’s not coming down hard on him. Instead of yelling, he wants to coach him through it. What stands out is Milton’s attitude; he listens, takes the feedback, and owns up right away, which is exactly what Schottenheimer appreciates about him.

So when Dallas takes on the Falcons this Friday, expect Milton under center again—while Prescott watches from the sideline, waiting for Week 1.