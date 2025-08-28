Cowboys Announce 2 Defensive Edge Signings Amid Crucial Micah Parsons Contract Update

The Cowboys just can’t stay out of the headlines. Two more defensive ends hit the practice squad this week, bringing the total to three alongside Earnest Brown IV. On the surface, it looks like standard depth-chart tinkering. But look closer, and it feels tied to one name: Micah Parsons. He’s been lying on training tables during games, dropping cryptic posts on social, and making it clear he’s not budging without a better deal.

Jerry Jones, of course, is digging in. “The fact that he, in essence, communicated with media doesn’t surprise me at all,” JJ said of Parsons’ social media post. “I don’t even get surprises when you’re involved,” he told Yahoo Sports. Plus, he brushed off the pass rusher’s trade request as “just a part of negotiation.” So, Parsons isn’t moving. But neither is Jerry. That’s why these new defensive ends matter. They’re a subtle reminder to the locker room that Dallas is bracing for life without its superstar if the standoff drags into week 1.

Cowboys’ two new DEs

The Cowboys have signed two defensive ends to the practice squad: Isaiah Land and Dayo Odeleye. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, “The Cowboys are adding DEs Isaiah Land and Dayo Odeleye to their practice squad and would like to bring back CB Zion Childress. If Childress clears waivers, the Cowboys would have to release a player from the practice squad.”

Isaiah Land’s story is familiar. He was an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2023, became a fan favorite during training camp, and then got waived. The Colts picked him up, and although he played 17 games over two seasons, his snaps were limited (109), with 7 tackles and 1 sack. However, he impressed during the Colts’ recent preseason.

Dayo Odeleye’s signing is another case of the Cowboys being savvy with the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The 27-year-old Nigerian-born defender moved to the UK at age 9, started life as a rugby player, and then turned pro in American football. His unconventional journey includes playing for the Berlin Thunder in the European League of Football and sojourns with the Houston Texans (2022-2023) and Baltimore Ravens (2024). As a Player Pathway international player, he doesn’t count against the practice squad limit, so the Cowboys receive another developmental player.

Meanwhile, the Colts attempted to retain Land on their practice squad. But he came back to Dallas, which says that the Cowboys think there is potential there. Now, with Land and Dayo Odeleye giving some edge depth. This also buys time for the front office to put an end to a contract saga that has dragged on like a soap opera this offseason.

More Micah Parsons contract drama with the Cowboys

The Micah Parsons contract saga is still a huge issue for the Dallas Cowboys as we head into 2025. All-Pro edge rusher Parsons asked for a trade on August 1 after he did not get the extension that he feels he deserves. Dan Graziano said “the next couple of days could be pretty big,” but there are a variety of outcomes on the table, such as a trade or holdout.

Micah Parsons’ salary in 2025 is the subject of a grievance. The Cowboys and NFL classify him as a defensive end, but he should receive his fifth-year option salary of $21.324 million. But Parsons wants $24 million, the amount for a linebacker, considering his position and accolades. The NFL rule creates a $2.676 million difference since it bases fifth-year options on the position a player plays in his third year. Parsons is a Defensive Rookie of the Year and an intermittent multiple Pro Bowl linebacker, but the Cowboys compensate him as a defensive end for salary cap purposes.

Jerry Jones did agree that “Micah and I talked, and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amounts, guarantees, everything.” But the negotiations have hit a dead end between the team and Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. Mulugheta rebuffed their advances in searing terms. Jones and Parsons’ agent have engaged in very intense feuds. Jones said that when they tried to share contract information with the agent, “When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**.”

Barring the current salary imbalance, the Cowboys have franchise tag scenarios in the two years to come at $26.5 million for 2026 and $31.8 million for 2027, making it even more difficult for the Cowboys to be in a position to make long-term plans with Micah Parsons’ extension or tag scenarios.

And yet, as Jerry Jones said, “We have a contract in writing, yet we’re still talking about renegotiating. So, so much for that.” Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt both make more than $40 million a year now. So, that has disrupted the market. But does that affect Jones? Not really. Reports indicate that what JJ is offering Parsons is close to $200 million. Plus, he admitted, “I have agreed to give more money than that’s ever been given, in terms of guaranteed money, than anyone ever has, as far as a defensive player. I’ve done that.”

However, the saga continues. Parsons wants history. Jones insists he’s already offered it. For now, it’s a staredown. Who’s going to blink first?