Cowboys CEO Announces Plans for Marshawn Kneeland Tribute After Jerry Jones Devastated by DE’s Passing

For the Dallas Cowboys, the silence of a bye week was shattered by a loss that no scoreboard could ever measure. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland left the world on November 6. The franchise announced that it will honor his memory throughout the year, with the Cowboys CEO, Stephen Jones, revealing plans for a series of tributes.

Their tribute for the player begins with the announcement that the team will wear a special helmet decal all season. They will also wear special T-shirts before their next two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Marshawn’s family and his girlfriend, Catalina, will also be in attendance in Week 12 when the Cowboys will hold a video tribute and a moment of silence for the player.

“We’ve obviously been working closely with his family and his loved ones and extended family,” Stephen Jones shared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Coach (Brian) Schottenheimer with our team, working on how we want to do this, what’s in the best interest with the family, certainly, first and foremost.”

Kneeland’s death news reached the Cowboys during their bye week. The team and staff are still reeling from it.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402280982

“It certainly puts everything in perspective,” Jones said. “We’re playing a game that’s work that means a lot to a lot of people, but there are things a lot more important than that. Certainly, that’s what we’re going through this week, so that will be first and foremost. But then we do know, like anything, we got to get back to work. We just want to continue to honor Marshawn and do everything the very best way we can.”

Amid this grief, the players themselves have faced a tough week, balancing the loss and the demands of preparing for the games. While the Cowboys’ players took to social media to talk about the loss, their head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, sought advice from other veteran coaches who have dealt with such a huge loss.

The Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, also opened up about how the player’s tragic passing impacted him.

Jerry Jones turned emotional talking about Marshawn Kneeland

During an interview, the owner opened up about how he was devastated by the passing of the 24-year-old.

“We all are having to share the sorrow, all are having to share the different ways or different things that come through your mind,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“It’s not light that as a teammate, Marshawn touched everybody in many different ways. The very definition of team is we love each other, we rely on each other. That’s the ethos of what a team is about. Everybody expects that this is a rough game, it takes some real mental toughness to play the game, but in fact there’s a lot of love for each other there that is shared in unique ways, and you get to know each other pretty good.”

As per the reports, Kneeland passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This was after he reportedly crashed a vehicle on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway. Stephen Jones, in his interview, recalled getting the heartbreaking call in the middle of the night.

The Western Michigan standout was in his second NFL season and had been showing an impressive performance, scoring his first touchdown in his final game with the Cowboys. The team will now carry Kneeland’s memory through these tributes both on and off the field for the rest of the season and in the future.