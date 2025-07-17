Cowboys Cheerleaders Get Closer to Silverware Than Team as Netflix Steps Up in Support

America’s Sweethearts: Da͏l͏las C͏ow͏bo͏y͏s Cheerleaders continues to build their legacy. Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rewarded his team’s cheerleaders with a 400% pay hike in a long-awaited breakthrough. This raise boosted the confidence of the girls’ squad, particularly four-year veteran Megan McElaney, who advocated for the pay hike. During the ESPN show, she reflected her real sentiments.

“Our efforts were heard, and they wanted to give us a raise. And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing,” McElaney stated. It was really their biggest win. Fast forward to now, after the Cowboys made waves to make significant changes for the upcoming season, the DCC is in the spotlight once again. But this time, it extends beyond their unparalleled dance style and versatility on the field.

As they cheer up with all the grit and glamour, it made the popular Netflix documentary earn the noteworthy achievement. Taking to their official IG handle,@dccheerleaders, the team captivated the fans with their biggest update on their reality show’s success. The full list of 2025 Emmy Awards is out now. And, Netflix’s Special Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders got the notable spot. Yes! No wonder the DCC squad is on cloud nine. To reflect their elation, they shared a post with an eye-catching caption.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders) Expand Post

AD



“Often imitated, never equaled, and now Emmy-nominated 💌 What an honor to be nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program,” they wrote. Shortly after, their post was flooded with congratulatory messages and love. Even streaming platforms could not resist expressing their admiration for DCC. Taking to the post comment section, Netflix expressed their exhilaration, dropping multiple red hearts in the comment to support the franchise. The entire cheerleading team and the streaming giant are truly proud of this moment.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders became one of Netflix’s 121 Emmy nominations announced on Tuesday. The list includes 44 titles across 14 genres, with the series ‘Adolescence’. However, other unstructured reality program Emmy nominees include reality shows, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, Love on the Spectrum, Welcome to Wrexham, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Apart from that, the streamer Netflix also helped 11 stars land their first Emmy nominations. For this grand success, Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also expressed her admiration.“We’re very pleased because they come from 44 titles and 14 different program categories,” she remarked during the discussion with Deadline. Renowned comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards on September 14 on CBS and Paramount+, and all eyes are set on Dallas. On the other hand, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on September 6 and 7 prior to the main event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Jones and the entire team are proud of the DCC’s most recent accomplishment. Although the DCC program may achieve the Emmy award soon, the team has also been working to win the Super Bowl championship for years.

Will the Dallas Cowboys achieve SB trophy this season?

While Cowboys’ Netflix documentary continues to thrive, the team is still looking for its SB win after years. It has been almost 30 years since they last clinched the Super Bowl championship in 1996. Despite their 569-423-6 regular season record and five Super Bowl victories, they have struggled in the playoffs (36-31) and have not advanced past the Divisional stage in recent years. Fans are frustrated by this drought, particularly in light of the team’s expectations and history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cowboys’ previous Super Bowl triumph was in Super Bowl XXX, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, they’ve endured other postseason disappointments, including losses in the Divisional round. Despite consistent regular-season success, the Cowboys have struggled in the playoffs. They have left fans wanting more as NFC rivals like the Giants and Eagles find postseason glory.

However, cornerback Trevon Diggs has come forth to declare, “This will be our year.” He is confident that the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also echoed that ambition, aiming for a deep playoff run. Moreover, the front office also believes this roster has “everything it takes” to win it all. So, as the cheerleaders shine, the Cowboys chase long-awaited glory on football’s biggest stage.