Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Catches Attention With Emotional Message After Confirming Major Injury Update

Dak Prescott’s off-field world has become a steadying force for his NFL journey, and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, recently confirmed it. Responding to a family photo shared over the holidays, Prescott commented on her Instagram post, “The best gifts I could ever ask for.” It was a direct, heartfelt celebration of their daughter MJ and the joy she’s brought into their lives, underscoring how much his personal life fuels his professional drive.

Prescott, for his part, has never been shy about crediting the woman who has stood beside him. When he proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos, he didn’t just celebrate a milestone. He summed up their bond in one powerful tribute: “The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for!” That connection has anchored Prescott off the field, even as the pressures of football mount. Together, they’ve built a family rooted in love, faith, and resilience. These values continue to shape the quarterback’s mindset heading into one of the most pivotal stretches of his career.

Sarah Jane Ramos took to Instagram, posting a carousel of moments that felt less like a photoshoot and more like a peek into the Prescott family’s joy. “The most beautiful girls in the world! I can’t believe they’re ours 🥹🥹🙏,” she captioned it, and meant every word. The first photo shows their eldest daughter, MJ, beaming in a striped purple dress and straw cowboy hat, already radiating personality. Another frame captures baby Aurora, just one month old, sleeping peacefully in a floral onesie. A portrait of innocence. One image tugs even harder at the heartstrings. MJ is offering her baby sister a bottle during a stroller walk, looking every bit the protective big sis. And then there’s Dak, smiling gently with MJ tucked in his arms by the lake with a smoothie in hand.

Just weeks after Aurora Rayne Prescott was born on May 22, 2025, the Cowboys star shared that special milestone in a heartfelt post, “Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ♥️.” He’s embraced his fatherhood phase with the same passion and care he brings to the huddle. Prescott didn’t just show up in those hospital photos. He’s been present every step of the way. He knows the weight of leadership both on and off the field. And right now, his focus is crystal clear.

Since recovering from his hamstring injury, Prescott has reestablished himself not just as the Cowboys’ offensive leader but as the emotional compass of the team. Whether building chemistry with veterans like CeeDee Lamb or bonding with new weapons like George Pickens, his presence has been a stabilizing force. “To be the guy that gets to get them the ball, it’s exciting as hell…” he recently said, underlining both his joy and responsibility. But the most resonant parts of Prescott’s offseason aren’t found in stat sheets or practice film. They’re in the way his teammates keep turning to him for advice, and the vulnerability he shares off the field.

Prescott’s pivotal season looms

As Dak Prescott embarks on his 10th season in Dallas, the pressure to deliver has never been heavier. And the first test couldn’t be more symbolic. The Cowboys are set to open their 2025 campaign against none other than the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott made his intent clear: “Excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions,” he told the media, knowing full well the history that comes with that rivalry.

It’s not just another matchup. The Cowboys haven’t faced the Eagles in a Week 1 game since 2000. When Philadelphia stunned Dallas 41-14, fueled by an infamous onside kick to open the game. Since then, Prescott has turned the rivalry on its head with a 9-4 record against Philly. His most recent statement win? Week 14 of the 2023 season, where Prescott threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to a 33-13 blowout that briefly gave them the NFC East edge.

But that was then. The Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the Chiefs, arrive in 2025 as a different animal. Deeper, more seasoned, and eager to cement their supremacy. For Prescott and the Cowboys, the challenge is simple: they’ve got the tools, but Philly still holds the crown.

Prescott emphasized his readiness, saying, “Before I go to camp, I’m healthy. I think soon I’ll probably get an official sign-off and doc.” After leading the league in completions in 2023 and securing a massive four-year extension through 2028, the financial and competitive stakes are aligned. Yet national analysts like Mike Florio remain skeptical. Florio recently pointed out that Dallas may have cornered itself with Prescott’s deal: “The complication for the Cowboys is that his $45 million salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.”

Still, with a career regular-season record of 76–46, nearly 31,500 yards, and 213 touchdowns, Prescott’s production speaks volumes. In Dallas, though, numbers aren’t enough. The 2025 campaign may finally deliver an answer, starting with Philadelphia.