Cowboys Desperately Need a Replacement for Late Marshawn Kneeland as Auburn’s Keldric Faulk Tipped to Be Drafted by Dallas

In his brief 18-game career, Marshawn Kneeland was quickly developing into a disruptive force on the edge, logging 26 tackles, a sack, and proving his knack for creating turnovers with two forced fumbles and a recovery. His growing role has now made his sudden loss a significant blow to the Cowboys‘ defensive plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cowboys need help on the edge and must find someone who can play across from DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, holding up right away. So, the team is aiming for someone in the 2026 NFL Draft. And Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk, as reported by the BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept., is a good fit for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sits at No. 14 on B/R’s Big Board, packing the size and strength the team wants. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound player is only 20 years old. This season, the Auburn junior also made it to the Midseason Lombardi Award Watch List, as he affects almost every play. Faulk also keeps blockers off his chest and stops them from locking on. That one skill lets him stay active in the play and shut down space.

Additionally, his versatility gives Auburn a big advantage. On early downs, he lines up in the B or C gap and causes problems for tackles. He also kicks inside to the three-tech spot on passing downs, which looks like his natural fit. Across his college career, Faulk has 107 tackles (71 solo), 10 sacks, 5 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.

“(He has) impressive strength and physicality at the point of attack, which, combined with his arm length, allows him to get extension on blocks,” Auburn’s scouting report mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas should also keep an eye on other edge prospects, like Matayo Uiagalelei from Oregon (No. 28) and David Bailey from Texas Tech (No. 34). All three fit the team’s need for a tough, reliable edge defender.

While these are some future aspects Dallas must keep an eye on, for now, the team is trying to keep it together after their young player’s demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cowboys are prepared to support Marshawn Kneeland’s GF

Days after Marshawn Kneeland’s passing, it was reported that his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, was pregnant with their first child. After finding out the news, the Dallas Cowboys stepped in right away to help her. The team’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, also revealed that the team has set up the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, “where we can all give and support Catalina.”

Schottenheimer confirmed the initiative during a press conference on Wednesday, explaining that the goal is to ensure Catalina and her unborn child are “set for life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

”The organization has been amazing…We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby’s taken care of for the rest of their lives.” Schottenheimer added.

Additionally, the Cowboys also plan to honor Marshawn Kneeland all season by wearing helmet decals and special warm-up shirts for every game.

Moreover, players around the league are also stepping in to raise awareness. Patriots WR Mack Hollins entered the stadium before the week 11 game wearing a shirt with the “988” Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number. The back had the phrase, “You are worth it!!!” His shirt also carried words like “alone,” “strong,” “loved,” and “vulnerable.”