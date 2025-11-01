Cowboys EVP Addresses Jerry Jones Prioritizing $100 Billion Deal Over Trade Amid Troy Aikman Criticism

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to escape the spotlight, and this time, it’s not about their performance on the field. Owner Jerry Jones stirred up quite a controversy with his remarks about prioritizing a huge oil investment over addressing his team’s defensive issues. This sparked a wave of reactions from fans, players, and even some legends. In response to the growing outrage, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones stepped in to do some damage control.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN’s GBAG Nation, Stephen clarified that his father’s comments to The Wall Street Journal were “taken out of context.”

“I think what Jerry meant is he shouldn’t be on a phone call. You don’t spend every waking minute on the phone with trades.” He offered a clear defense of his father’s dedication to the franchise. “He spends time with your station, I think, 30 minutes a day, two times a week. And I think that was the point with the writer: he shouldn’t be on a call talking to him about the interview. But as you know, that’s part of Jerry’s job. He does a lot of interviews,” he said. But that was not all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen also thinks that “no one’s more dedicated to working and has a passion for the game for the Cowboys than Jerry.” However, the original quote from the WSJ told a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jones, who has invested $100 billion into natural gas driller Comstock Resources, mentioned he saw “$100 billion present value with gas out there,” adding,

“That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense.” The 83-year-old owns roughly 71 percent of Comstock and believes it’s his “best investment ever.” For Cowboys fans, that remark hit a nerve.

AD

The team is 3-4-1 and reeling from a blowout loss to Denver. Critics say Jones’ dual role as owner and general manager has long stunted Dallas’ success. As the trade deadline nears, Stephen has clarified how extensively they are working on that as well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We’re extensively working on trades as we are today, and there are a lot of people in the mix in our organization that worked through all that.” But with the Cowboys again middling and the oil fields calling, fans can’t help but wonder which deal he truly values more, the next great well or the next great win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s one thing for fans to question Jerry Jones’ priorities. It’s another when Cowboys legends join in.

Troy Aikman calls out Jerry Jones over $100 billion comment

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman openly sided with the fans, saying the backlash is entirely justified. “It doesn’t reflect well,” he said.

“I mean there’s not another general manager in the NFL or in any sport for that matter that would make that comment in light of what’s happening with the team,” Aikman said on The Musers via The Dallas Morning News. “I can certainly understand the frustration by Cowboys fans.”

Aikman noted that Jerry Jones doesn’t operate like a traditional GM, and that’s part of the problem.

“Most general managers are traveling around, going to games, watching players,” he said. “They’re certainly not doing oil and gas deals or sponsorship deals. That’s not news to anyone.” The longtime broadcaster also added that Jones’ comments “don’t reflect well on the commitment to the football team,” suggesting the owner likely regrets how his words came across. For fans, it’s just the latest example of misplaced priorities in Dallas.

After a turbulent offseason that saw Micah Parsons traded and a defense that continues to struggle, patience is running thin. Aikman will be back in the booth Monday night when the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals, calling the game for ESPN alongside Joe Buck. Given his comments, all eyes will be on how the reunion with Jones unfolds under the primetime lights.