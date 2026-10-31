Cowboys Face Double Injury Concerns as Key Players Are Listed as Questionable Ahead of Cardinals Clash

Dallas was already walking a thin wire with a defense ranked 29th in the league, but their Week 8 prep just took a heavy hit. With tight end Luke Schoonmaker and defensive tackle Kenny Clark suddenly popping up as questionable, the Cowboys face a high-stakes test against the Cardinals with a severely depleted core.

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According to the official Week 8 injury report, Luke Schoonmaker and Kenny Clark have been added to the team’s injury report. Although Schoonmaker was not on the injury list on Wednesday, he was added after he missed practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. It is unclear when he sustained the injury, but it is unlikely that he’ll play on Sunday.

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Clark’s situation is also similar. Although the defensive player practiced normally on Wednesday and Thursday, a back issue limited his participation in practice on Friday and has rendered him ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming game.

Wide receiver Kavonte Turpin, who bruised his rib in Week 6, and linebacker Dee Winters, who sustained a calf injury (also in Week 6), remain out for this week, while wide receiver George Pickens remains ‘Questionable’ after being limited in three back-to-back practice sessions this week. Pickens is dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in the Week 7 game, which came on top of his lingering shoulder injury.

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Safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Marist Liufau, both of whom were on Injured Reserve, are also questionable to return this week, although they were full participants during all three practice sessions this week. The Cowboys also opened the 21-day return window for defensive tackle John Bullard, who suffered a calf injury during their Week 3 clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, things are looking up for the Cowboys’ defense as rookie safety Caleb Downs and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were given a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s game. Both of them returned to full participation in practice on Friday and are no longer on the injury report.

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Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also remained optimistic ahead of the game against their NFC conference rivals.

Schottenheimer Says He’s “Excited” for Cowboys Defense Ahead of Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys have continued to struggle with their defense during the 2026 regular season, ranking 29th in the league in total defense after giving up 373.7 yards per game and 21 total touchdowns. However, Week 7 saw the defense put out their best performance yet, and the Cowboys’ HC is hoping for that trend to continue against the Cardinals.

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Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Schottenheimer remarked upon the improvement that the unit has seen in the last few weeks, especially with a compromised roster. But with Downs and Williams back, and Locke and Liufau being full participants in practice, the HC has gained more confidence in the starting lineup. He also spoke about DeMarvion Overshown returning, since the linebacker was a critical part of what made Dallas’ defense effective.

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“The health of this defense is getting us excited,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re getting bodies back, and that’s huge for us.”

He admitted that the Cowboys’ defense could be a bit inconsistent at times, and mentioned that they needed to “tighten up” in the red zone to get the conversions they desperately needed. However, the coach was glad to see the roster slowly recovering from injuries, most of which, although not serious, were enough for the medical staff to recommend they sit out the next game.

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Schottenheimer also emphasized that he felt they were in a better position this season. He pointed out that cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who had remained consistent but rather low-key in the weeks after joining the Cowboys, was finally becoming more used to his new teammates and their defensive system. He also praised linebacker Shemar James’ performance before moving to say that “Quinnen Williams is playing like Quinnen Williams”.

So with Williams looking good to play on Sunday, it remains to be seen if the team lives up to the head coach’s high hopes.