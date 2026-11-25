The Dallas Cowboys came another step closer to evening out their win-loss record with their Week 11 victory against the Tennessee Titans. But the 51-30 win came at a steep cost, factoring in all the games so far, further compromising the Cowboys’ roster ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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This week’s latest injury report showed it was mainly the offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, that has taken a hit ahead of the divisional Thursday Football game, with the QB now dealing with voids in protection as well as throwing options. This is particularly concerning as their playoff chances could boost up to 23% with a win against their rivals. A loss, on the other hand, would bring them down to 8%,

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According to the Cowboys’ official injury report published after their Tuesday walkthrough, three players have been assigned a DNP status. Guard Tyler Booker, tight end Jake Ferguson, and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo did not participate at all during the team walkthrough on November 24.

Tyler Booker

Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in mid-November 2026 during a 46–40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was given an expected recovery timeline that spanned around four to six weeks.

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He left for the locker room late in the first half after logging 33 offensive snaps and never returned for the second half.

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Zuma October 26, 2025: Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker 52 sets to block in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_233 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

In Booker’s absence, T.J. Bass is expected to take his place. After joining the Cowboys in 2023, his starts have steadily increased from two in his rookie year to five last year and this year as well. On Thursday, he could start in his sixth game for the franchise for the first time on Thanksgiving Day.

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Jake Ferguson

Meanwhile, Ferguson suffered an ankle injury on November 1, then hurt his knee on a low hit in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. He has already missed the Week 10 and 11 games and is unlikely to be able to play in Week 12 either.

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Ferguson’s injury troubles began in Week 8 against the Cardinals, when a low ankle sprain forced him out in the first quarter. He returned against Indianapolis a week later, even finding the end zone, but his comeback didn’t last long. A low hit in the third quarter left him with a stinger and sprains to his left PCL and MCL.

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In Ferguson’s absence, Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to make his career-high eighth season start. Having entered triple-digit receiving yards for the first time this year, the TE would be keen to join in and possibly get a second receiving touchdown of 2026 for the first time in his NFL career.

Jonathan Mingo

Mingo, who sustained an ankle injury in early November, was also sidelined for the Cowboys’ last two games. He participated in a limited capacity on Monday but regressed again on Tuesday.

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Icon Sportswire ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo 81 warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on November 18, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 18 Texans at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169241118676

KaVontae Turpin and Camden Brown have stepped up as Dallas’ primary rotational receivers. The former made it to the Pro Bowl in the last two years and is still looking for his first TD reception this year. Meanwhile the latter is playing his rookie campaign looking for a career-first NFL touchdown.

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But the injury setbacks are not limited to the primary for the Cowboys

The Cowboys and their Secondary Woes

Linebacker Dee Winters, who was also injured during the Week 11 game, was also listed as limited during Tuesday’s practice. Winters left the game in the first half with a knee contusion/leg injury and was unable to put weight on his leg when helped off the field. But considering he did not join practice on Monday, his Tuesday status is definitely an improvement.

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Cornerback Cobie Durant exited the Week 11 game as well after taking a friendly-fire hit to the head from DeMarvion Overshown, with initial indications of a concussion. But further evaluation revealed he was alright, and the cornerback was able to participate fully in both practice sessions this week.

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham has also been dealing with a recurring groin/hip issue since he was first injured during training camp. He was listed as questionable and subsequently ruled inactive for the Week 11 game against the Titans. He did not practice with the team on Monday but returned in limited capacity on Tuesday.

Safety P.J. Locke suffered two concussions in consecutive weeks after returning from his plantar fascia injury, first in Week 8 against the Cardinals, and then again in Week 9 against the Colts. He was ruled out for the next two games, but participated in a limited capacity on both days of practice this week.

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How Have These Injuries Affected the Cowboys Ahead of Week 12?

This week’s injury report has come as a ray of hope for the Cowboys’ defense, with both linebackers, Winters and Barham, expected to be available to play when the Cowboys host the Eagles during Thanksgiving. With safety Jalen Thompson, who is designated to return from Injured Reserve, also joining practice as a full participant, the defense may finally have their starter back ahead of the clash against their NFC East rival.

Durant’s return also comes with a sigh of relief from the team, since the Cowboys are already facing issues with roster depth at the cornerback position due to DaRon Bland being injured, and Devin Moore still on Injured Reserve.

But on the bright side, Prescott suffered a minor left-hand scare in Week 11, was declared healthy, and has practiced fully this week.