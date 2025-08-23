Cowboys Fall Apart as Micah Parsons’ Return Timeline Revealed Amid Contract Standoff With Jerry Jones

Even by Jerry Jones’ tabloid-friendly standards, the current standoff with Micah Parsons feels like something else entirely. It’s beyond personal at this point. Parsons has erased every hint of the Cowboys from his social media platforms. During the final preseason matchup against the Falcons, one fan asked him to join the Falcons, and he simply waved a phone call sign with his hand and kept walking. But if nothing is done to dilute the situation soon, we could look at Dallas facing more than half of the impending regular season without its leading pass rusher.

On a recent CBS Sports broadcast, Tyler Sullivan was in conversation with Amanda Guerra when he dropped a chilling prediction. “Do not be surprised if this doesn’t just dip into Week 1. There’s a feeling for me that this could last the first half of the season.” Sullivan drew comparisons with previous contract dramas that have plagued the Cowboys Nation: Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb. Jones has always come through with a new check right before the regular season. But this time, it feels different. With both Parsons and Jerry not backing down, the after-effects could stretch all the way to November.

Sullivan points to a particular date for the Cowboys Nation: November 3, when Dallas faces the Cardinals. The very next day, November 4, is the NFL’s trade deadline. If the holdout stretches till November and the trade deadline is passed, Parsons may be forced to gear up again for Dallas and head to the field. But Dallas has no intention of trading away Parsons, and as Sullivan adds, “If we do not have something hammered out here between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys at that point, we’re really looking at cutting our losses here and moving on… Or they are kumbaya-ing and having a moment in primetime and all of a sudden he is able to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys at that juncture.” Either way, it’s a tough choice for Dallas’ defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball pressured by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Without Parsons, the Cowboys will struggle to generate their usual relentless pressure on quarterbacks. Despite missing 4 games last season, he still managed to pull off 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. While the starters have stayed on the sideline this preseason, the defensive front hasn’t consistently forced quick decisions. That’s something Parsons is a master of. While he’s been on the sideline in street clothes, the team finds itself without its leader in the trenches. If the standoff continues till November, Parsons’ synergy with the team falls into question. By that time, the 2025 season hopes face a threat of being derailed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right after facing Jalen Hurts’ Eagles in Week 1, the Cowboys will be up against Russell Wilson’s moon balls with the Giants. Both matchups could have the Cowboys Nation groaning for their star to put some pressure on the QBs. But if Jones knows this, he isn’t backing down. For him, the soap opera continues at a higher level than ever before.

AD

Micah Parsons & Jerry Jones contract saga: the latest episode

Jerry Jones hasn’t blinked. Appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Friday, August 22nd, Jones noted that “Any talk of trading is BS.” Hours later, he continued his media rounds on the Cowboys’ flagship radio station and praised the depth his roster has in terms of pass rushing. “Frankly, our defensive ends may be the best depth, where we have the most talent of any position on the field.” Whether it was a subtle nod to Parsons’ 4x Pro Bowl caliber, or an indication that he’s not worried about the depth behind Parsons is unclear. But Jones may be gearing up to drive Parsons into a corner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Thursday, August 21st, Jones appeared on Michael Irvin’s podcast and shared what could be the most powerful card he’s holding: the franchise tag. Parsons is under contract for 2025, and Dallas has the option of placing the franchise tag on him for two years. After discussing that possibility with Irvin, Jones also doubled down on it with Smith. As Jones put it then, “I can’t imagine anybody sitting out for three years, at all.” All the while, Parsons’ teammates are left in limbo. Trevon Diggs spoke for many, admitting, “I wish everything could be handled and everything could be taken care of. He’s one of our star players. He’s the heart and soul of this team. I just wish things weren’t how they are.”

The silence from Micah Parsons is as deafening as the roars that once shook AT&T Stadium after his sacks. Jerry Jones continues the drama, even taking shots at Parsons’ agent. But if Tyler Sullivan’s instincts are right, Dallas has to survive half of the season without its game-wrecker. And if nothing changes before November 4, the fallout could reverberate far beyond 2025. Both for Parsons and the great star on his helmet.