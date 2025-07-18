Cowboys Fans Will Love The Meaning Behind These Brian Schottenheimer Tattoos as HC Sends Strong Message

When Brian Schottenheimer got named head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the fans’ reactions were… let’s call it cautiously optimistic. “I hope it goes well. I do not think it will go well.” This is what a fan wrote on r/cowboys sub-reddit. But fast forward a few months, and something interesting has happened. Between building a strong coaching staff and showing his no-nonsense approach to the game, “Schotty” has been quietly winning over Cowboys Nation. And nothing shows who he is more than the tattoos he never planned to get.

It all started with a road trip. When his son Sutton wanted his first tattoo at 17, Tennessee law said no to minors. So, they drove to Kentucky. And after some time, both walked out with “Jireh” – Hebrew for “the Lord will provide” – and something clicked for the longtime coach.

Now, when you look at his left hand, you’ll see the word “grit” staring back at you. “I’m a fighter now, that’s what grit is,” Schottenheimer says, his voice carrying the weight of a 25-year coaching journey. He started with the Rams at just 24 years old. “I worked my a** off to be in the position that I’m in right now, and it’s been a long journey. It’s been a grind.”

That one word sums up his path – from learning under his father and other NFL greats, to calling plays in AFC Championship Games with the Jets. He also helped set a Seahawks franchise record with 459 points in 2020 while developing stars like Russell Wilson. The ink on his skin tells the story of every late night studying film, every playbook perfected, and every obstacle overcome to finally earn this moment leading America’s Team.

Then there’s the tattoo that might mean the most – his “life license plate” etched on his wrist. The Tennessee tag “TN17-2719” isn’t just numbers and letters. It’s home. It’s his wife and kids’ birthdays. And it’s where his heart lives when he’s not on the field.

Pair that with the three nails representing his faith and “faith family football” in bold script circling his forearm, and you’ve got the full portrait of the man now steering America’s Team. Not just a coach, but a family man, a believer, and a football lifer through and through.

Players have taken notice in a big way. Brian Schottenheimer’s tattoos have become unexpected conversation starters during draft meetings, where he might spend a full 20 minutes bonding with prospects over their shared ink. Linebacker Damone Clark was immediately drawn to the “Jireh” tattoo, nodding in recognition. “I did notice the tattoos,” Clark said. “It is faith. Everybody has tattoos that mean something. My tattoos mean something to me.”

He proudly showed his biblical ink – Proverbs 3:5-6 on one leg, Philippians 4:13 on his arm. Across the locker room, defensive end Sam Williams appreciates how the ink keeps their coach relatable. “It just shows you he’s human,” Williams said. “He’s one of us. He’s not higher. [And] He’s showing that he’s normal.” Even the Madden video game team thought the tattoos were authentic enough to digitally recreate for this year’s game.

For the Cowboys’ new HC, this isn’t about trends or appearances. Each piece tells part of his story. And while fans are beginning to understand the kind of coach Schottenheimer is, one tattoo in particular reveals the kind of father he strives to be.

The story behind Brian Schottenheimer’s “Jireh” tattoo

Brian Schottenheimer never imagined he’d become a tattoo guy at 45. That all changed when his son Sutton started begging for ink at 17. “For two years I was back and forth about it,” Sutton recalls. “Dad was hesitant – he’d never had tattoos and kept saying, ‘I’m 45, why start now?'” But when they finally walked into ArtWerks Studio in Nashville, with its fish tank and tattoo-covered walls, neither realized they were about to start a meaningful tradition.

Their tattoo plans hit an immediate snag – Tennessee law required Sutton to be 18. Undeterred, the Schottenheimer family piled into the car for a 90-minute drive to Kentucky. “We had no idea what we were doing,” Brian laughs now, remembering how they had to scramble for cash at a Bowling Green ATM when they discovered the shop was cash-only. That chaotic road trip became the foundation for something much bigger than either expected.

The design they chose – “Jireh,” from a worship song meaning “the Lord will provide” – became their first shared tattoo. Brian got it in plain lettering while Sutton chose Hebrew script. “We agreed from the start these would mean something,” Sutton explains. For an NFL coach who’s missed birthdays and school events across nine different teams, that first tattoo became more than ink – it was rare bonding time with his son. “I’ve missed so much of my kids’ lives,” Brian admits. “This became our thing.”

What began as a father-son outing has grown into a collection of meaningful reminders. Brian now has five tattoos that tell his story. “When I’m working late, I’ll glance down and remember what matters,” Schottenheimer says of his tattoos. His son, Sutton. “Once you start, you can’t stop,” Sutton jokes about their tattoo addiction. For the Cowboys’ new head coach, that first reluctant trip to Kentucky started something far more meaningful than either father or son could have imagined.