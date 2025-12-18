Cowboys’ George Pickens Breaks Silence on Personal Struggles After Addressing Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens on criticism over poor games in last couple of weeks

Defensive adjustments slow Pickens’ recent production

Coverage shift boosts CeeDee Lamb, offense balance

After the loss to the Detroit Lions, prime analyst Richard Sherman said George Pickens looked “disengaged” and “uninterested.” For the Cowboy Nation, it sparked debate. Still, the Cowboys wideout chose not to dive deep into the talk while addressing the chatter.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers game this week, Pickens made it clear the outside noise no longer moves him.

“Everybody has a job to do. Some people’s job is to do that, tear down character, see how many clicks they can get. I’m just here to play football and help the team. … It’s starting to get kinda old,” the 24-year-old receiver said.

Currently, Pickens leads the Cowboys with 81 catches, 1,212 yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. But recently the pace slowed. Over the last two games, he managed only eight grabs for 70 yards. For a player who started the year on fire, that dip stood out. Especially in a pass-heavy offense that feeds off rhythm.

Then again, Pickens explained why the numbers changed. According to him, defenses adjusted.

“Yeah, just double coverage offensively. All we can do is just try to execute at a high level,” he said.

“Keeping a guy inside and keeping the guy outside or keeping a guy over the top and having a guy underneath just on one side of the hill, which is a huge part for CeeDee going crazy Flo, going crazy, which I am super proud of those guys.”

So, you can say Pickens is struggling after a ‘superhuman’ start.

The last two weeks told a different story for George Pickens in the Big D

No one in Cowboy Nation questioned the George Pickens move. Dallas flipped a third-round pick and a late swap to the Steelers and landed a true No. 1 receiver. And from day 1, Pickens hit the ground running at AT&T Stadium. However, momentum slowed. Over the last two games, he posted his quietest outings since his Week 1 debut in a Cowboys uniform.

Against the Lions in Week 14, Pickens finished with five catches for 37 yards. After that, Sunday night in Minneapolis brought three grabs for 33 yards versus the Vikings.

However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to game plans more than effort. Still, he made one thing clear: Dallas wants Pickens to touch the ball more.

“We’ll take a look at that. They’ve obviously had a very specific plan the last two weeks,” he said.

“We’re seeing a lot of different coverages where they’re aware where George is. I think when you see that, that’s when CeeDee (Lamb) goes for whatever he went for yesterday, 120 yards or whatever it was. Again, that’s why it is important to have two guys. George has been superhuman almost, for most of this season. Two teams have kinda slowed him down. Does that mean we are going to stop throwing him the ball? No.”

However, heavy focus on Pickens actually helped CeeDee Lamb. With defenses tilting toward Pickens, Lamb cleared 100 yards in both games. He dropped 121 on Detroit before the concussion. He added 111 on Sunday. Even Ryan Flournoy erupted for 115 against the Lions.

In the end, the Cowboys felt the dip from Pickens. Yet, receiver output alone did not sink those games. The Big D had chances, but the results just did not follow.