Cowboys’ George Pickens Snubbed by NFL Execs as CeeDee Lamb Steals the Spotlight in Latest Rankings

“He’s the guy who’s open when he’s not open.” That’s how Mike Florio described George Pickens – like a glitch in the matrix, a walking highlight reel waiting for his quarterback to finally read the script. The problem? In Pittsburgh, nobody had the script. Or the arm. Or the patience. Now, with Dak Prescott finally tossing him spirals in Dallas, Florio’s all in. “When Pickens starts making the highlight reel catches, will they rotate the coverage toward him, and then Ceedee Lamb starts going off?” he said. But as Cowboys fans start dreaming of double coverage nightmares, the league’s execs aren’t exactly losing sleep. At least not yet.

CeeDee Lamb didn’t just make ESPN’s top 10 receiver list – he cracked the top four. One voter still had the gall to slot him 10th, but considering Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135), racked up 1,749 yards, and bagged 12 touchdowns in 2023. Lamb’s consistency is what sets him apart. No down years. No diva moments. Just slot dominance and after-the-catch artistry, wrapped in a Cowboys jersey. He even topped 235 yards after first contact. “Excellent out of the slot, easy mover, can sink and bend,” one NFL personnel evaluator said. “Very good after the catch and excellent ball carrier vision.” In other words, he’s surgical. Fluid. Built for chaos after the catch. And unlike most WR1s, he’s not out here begging for targets – he’s earning them on every route.

Meanwhile, George Pickens didn’t even make the honorable mentions list. He’s somewhere in the ‘hey, one guy remembered you exist’ zone – he just made it to the “received a vote” category. That’s the level of NFL respect he’s commanding right now. But let’s be real – if ESPN’s poll was about ‘who can moss a DB on a bad route just for fun,’ Pickens might be top five. For now, though? He’s got to settle for a participation ribbon.

Sure, talent is there. But so is the baggage. Pickens was fined over $280,000 in 2023 and 2024. Late to practice. Tussling on the sidelines. His Pittsburgh stint was part soap opera, part sports radio fuel. NFL execs don’t forget that. And when they’re handing out respect in July, they don’t exactly reward drama. Lamb, on the other hand? Quiet. Dependable. A coach’s dream. That’s why he’s top four. That’s why he’s the face. And that’s why, for now, George Pickens is still waiting for his moment under the NFL’s big spotlight. But together? They can wreak havoc.

The cost is crazy, but the case for a Lamb-Pickens duo isn’t

If George Pickens balls out in 2025 – let’s say he outpaces his 63 reps-1,140 yards statline from 2023 – he’s going to command elite WR2 money. Think Tee Higgins range: 4 years, $115 million. And the Cowboys already locked up Lamb on a 4-year, $136 million deal. Together? That’s a $63M average per year. Wild? Yes. Unreasonable? Not really. The Bengals are already paying Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins a combined $57.5M. And guess what? Nobody complains when they’re torching secondaries.

Still, it’s not Monopoly money. A George Pickens extension could squeeze out CB DaRon Bland. Maybe even trigger Trevon Diggs’ early exit. Suddenly, Shavon Revel is your CB1, and you’re praying the rookie corners can keep up. The churn doesn’t stop there. Say goodbye to Terence Steele at RT, and don’t expect big money thrown at LBs or safeties. Guys like DeMarvion Overshown and Marshawn Kneeland will be expected to start ready or not. And Jake Ferguson? Enjoy free agency, buddy.

Here’s the thing: it might actually work. If the Cowboys draft well and trust their young guns, the core stays elite. And in today’s pass-happy NFL, if you’ve got two WRs who keep DCs up at night, you roll with it. Just ask the Bengals. Pickens is in the honeymoon phase in Dallas. Dak’s raving. The offense has the potential to hit Madden numbers. If Pickens plays clean and produces, there’s no reason Dallas shouldn’t at least consider going all-in.

Verdict: It’s a high-risk, high-reward proposition. But sometimes, you take the flashy receiver with the reputation and hope the wins drown out the noise. And in George Pickens’ case, the noise is only getting louder.