Cowboys Get $12.5M News on Releasing Trevon Diggs as Brian Schottenheimer Makes Final Decision on CB

Essentials Inside The Story Trevon Diggs remained sidelined again as Dallas made a telling late-season roster call.

A stark availability number frames Diggs’ recent seasons against his contract reality.

Brian Schottenheimer’s decision arrives with postseason urgency tightening around the Cowboys.

Sometimes a roster decision says more than any press conference. Dallas may be at that point with Trevon Diggs. While the Cowboys publicly stress caution and readiness, the financial math and recent moves suggest a possible conclusion. A contract update surfaced the same week Diggs was again kept on the sideline, and together, they sharpen a question the franchise can no longer avoid.

The numbers came first. Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti revealed on X that Diggs has likely played his final game for the Cowboys.

“CB Trevon Diggs, who has likely played his final game for the #Cowboys, can be outright released next March at just $5.8M of dead cap ($12.5M of 2026 savings for Dallas). Diggs has seen action in just 19 games over the past 3 seasons, earning $42.5M over that span,” Ginnitti said.

Then came the football decision. Despite Diggs saying he felt ready, the Cowboys chose not to activate him from injured reserve for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. The team confirmed he will remain inactive, meaning he must be activated next week or stay on IR for the rest of the season. Diggs has not played since Week 6 after suffering a concussion at home, with the IR stint also allowing continued recovery from a knee injury. He has appeared in six games this year, recording 18 tackles.

The messaging from the coaching staff has been deliberate yet explicit. Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged Diggs’ desire to return but framed the decision as broader than health.

“I know he wants to play, but at the end of the day, we have to do what we think is in the best interest of not just him, but also the football team,” Schottenheimer said. He pointed to the need for a ramp-up period, adding that Diggs must show he is ready “to do everything the right way.”

Around the league, the situation is being read differently. Reports have suggested the relationship between Trevon Diggs and the organization has “soured,” with the latest non-activation deepening that perception. Once a cornerstone after a first-team All-Pro season in 2021, Diggs’ Dallas tenure has been derailed by injuries and availability concerns.

With Diggs’ future clouded, Dallas now has to refocus. The spotlight shifts from contracts to survival, and Sunday night offers no distractions, only a must-win moment.

Beyond the Trevon Diggs dilemma, the Cowboys’ season is on the line against the Vikings

Sunday night arrives with no safety net. Dallas enters its final primetime game knowing exactly what’s at stake. After a loss in Detroit, the Cowboys sit winless against the NFC North this season and are chasing Philadelphia in the NFC East. Minnesota now stands as the last divisional hurdle. Beat the Vikings, and hope survives. Lose, and the season tilts closer to collapse.

The matchup presents opportunity and danger. Dallas draws Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, coming off the first three-touchdown game of his career. He has also thrown four interceptions in three road starts and been sacked 24 times in seven games. That’s where the Cowboys’ rebuilt defensive front must take over. The additions of Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Solomon Thomas, alongside Osa Odighizuwa, give Dallas the personnel to win with four rushers and collapse the pocket without heavy blitzing. Forcing McCarthy into layered throws against coverage is the path to stops.

But Minnesota’s defense brings its own pressure. Coordinated by Brian Flores, it thrives on disguise and chaos. The Vikings have allowed more than 28 points only once this season and are coming off a beating of Washington. Dallas knows what happens when communication breaks down. Penalties and missed assignments hurt them in Detroit, and similar mistakes would be costly again, especially with protection questions on the offensive line.

Offensively, Dallas gets a lift with CeeDee Lamb back after a concussion. The Cowboys will need clean execution, better discipline, and patience. Short and intermediate throws can control the game, but downfield routes must be protected long enough to develop. Red-zone efficiency matters. Field goals will not be enough.

This game also carries a weight of history. Dallas hasn’t beaten Minnesota at home since 2013 and holds a 1-3-1 record in primetime this year. Everything is on the line here. For the Cowboys, there’s no margin for error. A clean game keeps their hopes alive, while another chaotic night could spell the end of their chase.