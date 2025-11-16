Cowboys Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Gets Triple Boost as HC Faces 3 Decisions

The Dallas Cowboys are coming back from their bye week. The HC Brian Schottenheimer wants to shed the weight of back-to-back losses. There was some good news on the injury front for ‘America’s Team.’

DE Dante Fowler, left guard Tyler Smith, and safety Donovan Wilson all returned to the field for the practice sessions. All three stars were active during Saturday’s practice. All three certainly look ready to play. At the start of the week, their HC Schottenheimer was still unsure if they would be game-ready. And now, they seem to be fit enough to play in week 11.

Dante Fowler dealt with a shoulder injury. He was limited on Thursday and Friday, but he recovered well by Saturday. The training staff watched him closely, and he responded with full effort in practice. He brings quick edge pressure and has 7 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 18 sack yards, and 3 tackles for loss this season. He plays fewer snaps, but he makes a strong impact on third down.

Tyler Smith worked through a knee issue all week. He practiced in a limited way on the first two days of practice. On Saturday, he took a full load and looked stable. His blocking helps both the run and pass game. The Cowboys have 1,086 rushing yards and 62 rushing first downs, and Smith’s power and balance play a big part in that. When he plays, the line feels calmer and cleaner.

Donovan Wilson had elbow and shoulder problems early in the week. He stayed limited on Thursday and Friday. He returned to full practice on Saturday and looked confident again. Wilson plays fast and aggressive, and his numbers show it. In 7 games, he has 36 tackles (21 solo), 3 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions. He leads the team in picks and gives the defense big-play energy.

All three players fought through their injuries, finished the week strong, and should help the Cowboys in every phase on Sunday. Brian Schottenheimer also got sophomore linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel back. Both had knee issues, but had full practice on all 3 days.

However, the coach faces 3 tough decisions before the Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brian Schottenheimer expects 1 injured player back

DT Solomon Thomas is out with a calf injury. He missed all three practices this week. His leg did not get better, so the Cowboys ruled him out. In 9 games, he has made 19 tackles (8 solo) and defended 1 pass. His power in the middle will be missed. But Brian Schottenheimer has to decide if he wants to play safety Malik Hooker, who is listed as questionable. The head coach has to watch 3 more players closely.

Hooker is questionable with a toe injury. He practiced lightly on Thursday and Friday, then went full speed on Saturday. Still, the team wants to be safe. He has 20 tackles (12 solo) in 4 games this season.

Safety Alijah Clark is questionable with a rib injury and an illness. He practiced a little on the first two days but moved better on Saturday. His game status still depends on how he feels on Sunday. RT Ajani Cornelius is questionable with a knee injury. He took limited reps all week. The team wants to see how his knee reacts on game day.

DT Perrion Winfrey is questionable with a back issue. He practiced fully all three days, but the Cowboys still listed him as questionable to avoid risk. But Brian Schottenheimer needs him back on the 53-man roster. Other than Hooker and Winfrey, the coach needs to decide on a replacement for Thomas.

These injuries will test the Cowboys’ depth. They are already struggling with a 3-5-1 record.