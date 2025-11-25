Cowboys Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Shares Concerning George Pickens Update Amid 7 Possible Headaches

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has finally started making some noise after two consecutive wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. However, a handful of injuries on the offense dampened the mood. Perhaps the toughest blow is wide receiver George Pickens showing up on the Cowboys’ injury report. Looking at a short week ahead, head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t hide the concern.

Pickens, who suffered calf and knee injuries in Week 12, did not participate in the team’s walkthrough. Later, coach Schottenheimer admitted that he has a “bruised shin” and his injury is “sore.”

“We’re beat up a little bit,” he said during the presser, as Todd Archer reported.

The Dallas coach further added that they have plans for some light activity for the player on Tuesday and expects him to play on Thursday. Although there’s no positive update on his injury, Schottenheimer hasn’t ruled out Pickens’ availability for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pickens has been explosive this year after racking up 67 receptions for 1,054 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. And if anything, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ willingness to keep Pickens on the roster without making much delay, as the team did with Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, is a huge indication.

“Of course, of course, we are proud to have him, and I don’t even want to play games with it, we’d love to have him on the team,” Jones told Jon Machota.

So, that speaks volumes for the concern over Pickens’ injury. The team would look to have him healthy for the next game. Now, the same can be said about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

After a 1.5-sack debut performance for the Cowboys, he seems to be able to bring the spark back to the defense. He stepped up big against the Eagles and suffered a rib injury after a collision with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. However, Schottenheimer had the same response for Williams. The team will be monitoring his injury this week.

The best aspect is that he wasn’t listed on the injury report. So, you can expect Williams to be present for the game against the Chiefs. And while Schottenheimer appeared optimistic for Williams and Pickens, the same can’t be said for offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Brian Schottenheimer is concerned about Tyler Guyton’s ankle sprain and 4 other injuries

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a high ankle sprain in the second half of Sunday’s game. Fortunately, the injury is considered a “milder” form of a typical high-ankle sprain. But the real challenge for the Cowboys is the short turnaround.

They need to be ready in just four days, which makes it difficult for Guyton to be prepared for Thursday’s matchup. The team will continue to monitor his progress, but there are still doubts about his availability. As of now, he is officially listed as questionable. If he remains unavailable, the Cowboys are expected to rely on tackle Nate Thomas.

There are more concerns on the roster, as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/illness) did not practice on Monday.

Meanwhile, defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (neck) and Dante Fowler (shoulder) were all limited participants in practice.

But even amid these concerns, Schottenheimer had a positive update. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been on injured reserve due to a concussion and knee issues, is eligible to return for the Thanksgiving game.

As Jon Machota reported, HC Schottenheimer said that Diggs is “doing better. He’s doing everything we’ve asked. He feels really good.”

With the revamped defense, Diggs’ comeback could be another major boost for the Cowboys. However, it will depend on whether the team can keep its momentum rolling.