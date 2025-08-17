Cowboys Injury Report: Dallas Limping Into Crisis After Blowout Loss vs. Ravens

Well, folks, the Dallas Cowboys‘ second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens was a real gut punch on the injury front. The boys in silver and blue limped out of that contest with some significant concerns, and it’s got everyone in North Texas wondering about the roster depth and how ready they are (if they are)… before the opener against Philly.

While injuries are part of the game, even in August, the hits to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, undrafted cornerback Bruce Harmon, and tight end Princeton Fant are more than just bumps and bruises. Mingo’s knee injury, feared to be a PCL tear, is the biggest worry, potentially sidelining a player who was looking to make a real impression in a talented receiver group.

Harmon’s knee and Fant’s shoulder are also setbacks for guys fighting for their NFL dreams. The one bright spot? Veteran defensive back Christian Matthew shook off a groin issue and got back in the game, showing some true grit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When key players go down, especially those battling for crucial spots, it throws a wrench in the works. Let’s break it down:

AD

Key injuries from the Ravens game

That Ravens game was supposed to be about evaluating talent, but it turned into an injury report for our Cowboys. Here’s the rundown of who got dinged and what it means.

Player-by-Player Incident Overview

Jonathan Mingo (WR): Mingo, a receiver traded for last season, went down in the third quarter with a knee injury after a missed connection. He was immediately ruled out. This is a tough break for a guy trying to prove himself. It’s feared to be a PCL tear, and he’s set for an MRI, which should reveal the bigger picture.

Mingo, a receiver traded for last season, went down in the third quarter with a knee injury after a missed connection. He was immediately ruled out. This is a tough break for a guy trying to prove himself. It’s feared to be a PCL tear, and he’s set for an MRI, which should reveal the bigger picture. Bruce Harmon (CB): This undrafted rookie cornerback also suffered a knee injury and couldn’t return. For a young man fighting for a roster spot, every snap is gold, and this is a significant blow to his chances.

This undrafted rookie cornerback also suffered a knee injury and couldn’t return. For a young man fighting for a roster spot, every snap is gold, and this is a significant blow to his chances. Princeton Fant (TE): Fant took a tough hit in the fourth quarter after a nice 33-yard catch, leaving him with a shoulder injury.

Fant took a tough hit in the fourth quarter after a nice 33-yard catch, leaving him with a shoulder injury. Christian Matthew (DB): Good news here: Matthew, a veteran defensive back, had a groin injury but was able to return to the action. That’s the kind of resilience you love to see.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These aren’t just isolated incidents; they’re a collective headache for the Cowboys. Losing depth at wide receiver, cornerback, and tight end puts real pressure on the coaching staff and front office.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Aug 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20250809_jko_aj4_079

Mingo’s potential PCL injury is the biggest concern for the receiving corps. Even with talent, losing a player who was pushing for a role means one less option, potentially forcing others into bigger roles before they’re ready. Harmon’s injury hurts the competition for those crucial final cornerback spots, and Fant’s shoulder setback impacts our tight end depth, especially if he was being eyed for specific offensive packages.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This cluster of injuries means the Cowboys will have to make some tough decisions on roster cuts, potentially looking to the waiver wire for help. It’s a test of the team’s resilience and how quickly they can adapt. While preseason injuries are common, this early wave puts the spotlight on our depth and how well we can manage these setbacks as the regular season looms.

Let’s see what happens next week…