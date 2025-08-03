Cowboys Injury Roundup: Another Setback for Offense After 2 Crucial Roster Moves

It’s August in Oxnard, the kind of California morning where the sun hits the grass like a spotlight and every step in padded practice feels like it’s echoing into the season ahead. The Dallas Cowboys’ running back room, once a deep stable of varied skill sets, is suddenly a triage ward. First, Deuce Vaughn’s hamstring tweak. Now, Miles Sanders, the veteran brought in to be a stabilizer, sits out with a knee bruise. The pads are popping, but there’s a quiet tension. In this league, every ‘couple days’ off can be the start of a chain reaction. And over on the offensive line, Tyler Smith is managing knee tendinitis, adding another layer to the team’s August uncertainty.

For Dallas, the timing stings. Sanders wasn’t just another body in the backfield; he was a reclamation project with a Pro Bowl past, 4,000+ rushing yards, and a resume that screamed “reliable.” Brian Schottenheimer insists it’s minor, but history says every knee flare-up in August is worth a raised eyebrow. Analysts like Todd Archer have noted that the Cowboys’ margin for error in the run game was already razor-thin with Tony Pollard gone and a new rotation unproven.

Now, rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah get thrown into live-fire auditions before they’ve even memorized the full playbook. And without Tyler Smith at full capacity, the run game’s safety net is already fraying. The optimism? Sanders has made a career of bouncing back. At Penn State, he waited behind Saquon Barkley before exploding for 1,274 yards in his first full season as the guy. In Philly, he shook off a slow start to become a top-five rusher in 2022. Even in Carolina’s chaos, he found moments to flash.

If anyone knows how to turn a “slight bruise” into a footnote on a comeback story, it’s him. Former teammate Jason Kelce once said, “He’s a heck of a player. He catches the ball. The way he runs, he’s really very disciplined with his eyes.” That is the Cowboys’ hope, especially with Tyler Smith’s health status influencing how much protection Sanders might get early in the year. Still, the X-factor here isn’t just Sanders’ health, it’s the domino effect.

If he misses even a week, the depth chart could rewire itself. JaVonte Williams, fresh off his own recovery arc, could seize lead-back momentum. One breakout run from a rookie in the preseason could shift the committee permanently. And for a team chasing a deep playoff push, finding the right backfield rhythm before Week 1 is as critical as protecting Dak Prescott’s blind side.

A healthy Sanders gives them a three-down weapon. A lingering knee issue forces them into scramble mode before September. Because in this NFC arms race, even “just a bruise” could end up defining the season.

Cowboys take major steps amid Tyler Smith’s injury

The Cowboys’ offensive line room looked like a battlefield this past week, Tyler Guyton nursing a fractured knee bone, Tyler Smith battling tendinitis, and Rob Jones sidelined. In the middle of this chaos, Dallas did what smart teams do when the season’s rhythm is threatened. They went shopping for stability. On Saturday, the front office pulled the trigger on two veteran signings, La’el Collins and Geron Christian, moves that weren’t just about plugging holes, but about reclaiming a sense of control before the season spirals.

Collins’ return is more than a transaction; it’s a full-circle moment. Once an anchor on Dallas’ right side from 2015 to 2021, Collins left under a cloud of suspension drama and injuries, only to fight his way back after an ACL/MCL tear with Cincinnati. Now, slimmer by 25 pounds and hungry for redemption, he arrives in Oxnard with a chance to write his own comeback. Dak Prescott called him a close friend and praised how good he looked in workouts. This isn’t just about depth, it’s about chemistry, leadership, and a familiar face in the trenches.

Right alongside him is Geron Christian, the definition of a journeyman survivor. Eight NFL seasons. Five teams. Sixty-three games and twenty-five starts. From Washington to Kansas City to L.A., Christian has built a reputation as a swing tackle who can adapt on the fly. He played for both the Browns and Rams in 2024, showing enough reliability to earn this call-up. The Cowboys aren’t asking him to be an All-Pro; they’re asking him to be ready.

The stakes? Immense. Dallas opens the season against the Eagles, a team that lives off collapsing pockets. Protecting Prescott isn’t just a tactical need. It’s the backbone of the Cowboys’ entire offensive identity. This is the kind of mid-summer pivot that could define a season. If Collins regains his 2019 form and Christian locks down a swing role, the Cowboys turn a crisis into a quiet strength. If not, the front five remains one awkward step from disaster.