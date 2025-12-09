Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey’s Wife Opens Up on Brain Surgery After 6 Years

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey keeps rewriting NFL records on prime-time stages, but off the field, his wife, Jenn, has been his steady anchor. The couple is known for being private, yet they never hesitate to show their affection for each other online. But recently, Brandon shared an emotional update related to his wife that put their relationship in a whole new light.

Through his recent Instagram Story, Brandon Aubrey shared a story from his wife that revealed a life-changing moment she experienced in December 2019. In her Instagram story, Jenn Aubrey opened up about the brain surgery she underwent in 2019, something she had never talked about in such detail before. In the story, she shared a collage of photos – her MRI scan, a picture taken shortly after surgery, and another from her recovery.

“Cannot believe this was 6 years ago… thankful to be alive each and every day!” Jenn wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Brandon Aubrey’s wife revealed a palpable shock with that caption. Still, Jenn’s words weren’t just about fear or reflection. They radiated relief and gratitude as they carried the weight of surviving something so brutal.

The photos shared by Brandon Aubrey’s wife further showed the bruising, the stitches, and the shaved hair. Those were the physical reminders of the battle she fought. But they also revealed something deeper: resilience. You can actually see Jenn’s transformation in those photos, from trauma to strength. But in sharing them, Jenn did not forget the person who had stayed by her side through it all.

“@baubs10 thank you for the love and support before, during, and after this challenging time… so thankful for the family we have created since then!” Jenn also added in the caption of her IG story.

That message of gratitude alone said a lot about Brandon and Jenn’s relationship. It was not just about surviving a surgery – it was about surviving as a family for the couple. And by reposting Jenn’s story now, Brandon simply added, “❤️❤️❤️.”

The Cowboys kicker did not add any extra words to his wife’s story, and he did not need to. He simply let Jenn speak for herself. It’s a quiet show of support that felt more powerful than anything else he could have said.

Brandon Aubrey and his wife’s quiet battle with brain surgery

Brandon and Jenn first met back in 2015 at a send-off event during their senior year of high school. After dating for four years, they got married in January 2019. But just months into their marriage, life tested them in a way they never could have predicted.

In December 2019, Brandon Aubrey’s wife underwent complicated brain surgery. Brandon did not share many details about the medical issue, but the surgery was successful. Later, he made an Instagram post and opened up about how proud he was of his wife for fighting through it all.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the strength my wife maintained through all of the physical and emotional pain of the past couple months!” Brandon Aubrey wrote. “I’m delighted to say Jenn’s operation this past Friday was a success. While it hasn’t been smiles the whole journey. We are all smiling today. We may be able to finally put this chapter behind us as Jenn is finally home and starting the road to recovery.”

Not many couples can come out stronger after facing something so heavy so soon in their married life. But the Aubreys did. Since the surgery, Brandon Aubrey and his wife have stepped into a new chapter in their married life. In August 2024, they welcomed their first child named Colton. So, now, they’re busy juggling parenthood and thriving together.