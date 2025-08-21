Cowboys Last Training Camp Notes: Milton & CeeDee Shine, WR Competition Heats Up

The echo of a promise so raw it vibrates through the air at The Star in Frisco, a reminder that in Dallas, legends aren’t just born—they’re forged in moments so audacious they feel preordained, i.e, Lamb. As the Cowboys wrapped their first camp under Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer this Wednesday, Aug. 20, that promise had a name, and a cannon attached to his right shoulder:

Joe Milton III. The 6’5”, 245-lb quarterback, whose arm talent is the stuff of camp lore, provided the day’s exclamation point. Amidst the grind of his preseason growing pains, Milton rolled left, a giant moving with surprising grace, and unleashed a 60-yard parabola that dropped perfectly into the arms of a covered Jalen Brooks for a touchdown.

It was a throw that defies physics and, at times, logic—a reminder of the unteachable gift that has the coaching staff so intrigued. For Milton, the preseason stat line – 265 pass yds, 1 TD, 55.3% comp (2024 -1 GP, 241 pass yds, 1 TD, 0 INT, 75.9% comp) is a footnote to the main story: a project with the highest of ceilings.

Yet, if Milton’s arm is the cannon, CeeDee Lamb is their ‘STAR’ who has to lead. Well, sure, it also comes from 4 consecutive seasons with 1000+ rec. yards. But the man also just inked a historic $136 million extension provided the practice’s defining piece of artistry. On a goal-line rep, lined up in the slot opposite newcomer George Pickens, Lamb crossed his counterpart, creating a moment of defensive hesitation.

It was all he needed. Dak Prescott’s pass arrived at the back corner of the end zone, and Lamb, in a move so fluid it seemed rehearsed in zero gravity, plucked it from the air with one hand—no bobble, no fight, just pure, effortless domination. It was a $100-million guarantee made manifest, a statement that even amidst new toys, the alpha remains.

This symbiotic relationship—the budding arm and the established star—is the heartbeat of a fascinating offensive evolution. But the story of this camp extends beyond the headliners. It’s in the trenches where the culture is being cemented, a fact not lost on Schottenheimer, who has been candid about the luxury—and the dilemma—of his riches.

CeeDee Lamb anchors a fierce wideout battle

“I get excited. I lay in bed at night and I’m like, ‘We got some dudes out there. Those guys know how to ball,’” Schottenheimer admitted, a sentiment that captures the palpable optimism swirling around this offense. This depth is pushing everyone. The wide receiver room, in particular, is a pressure cooker. With CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and KaVontae Turpin locked in, a pack of hungry talents—Jalen Tolbert, Brooks, and rookie Traeshon Holden—are fighting for maybe two spots.

Holden signed for just $3,000, the lowest guarantee of any UDFA. But he doesn’t want the people to ignore him. On Wednesday, he hauled in contested catches and made his case with every rep. The staff will start Milton in the final preseason game. It’s a gamble. The rocket-armed QB needs reps, but it also muddies the receiver evaluation. That move suggests the front office already knows who can play.

But the competition goes beyond Cowboys’ offense. In the defensive backfield, Kaiir Elam, the cornerback Dallas once coveted in the 2022 draft. He ended camp on a high note. He capped a strong offseason with a pair of pass breakups and an interception, finally showing the Cowboys what they missed out on years ago. Meanwhile, the linebacker corps, a group flying under the radar, was everywhere. Newcomer Jack Sanborn, looking like a natural in a defense he knows from Chicago, lived in the backfield. As for Damone Clark? He stuck to his guns with tackles for loss and a PBU.

It all coalesces into a final camp picture that is less about a finished product and more about potent, thrilling possibilities. It’s about the arm that can launch a ball 60 yards on a rope and the hands that can snatch perfection from the sky. The competition has heated up, but the foundation is cool, calm, and collected—built not on sweltering clichés, but on the rock-solid belief that in Dallas, the shine is just beginning.