Cowboys Legend Throws Jerry Jones Under the Bus After George Pickens Struggled vs Lions

The Dallas Cowboys walked into Ford Field needing a win. Instead, the Detroit Lions controlled the night and rolled to a 44-30 win. Now, as per USA Today, Dallas has only a 7 percent chance of making it to Week 19. And a Cowboys legend has now thrown Jerry Jones under the bus, and he did not sugarcoat a thing.

Soon after the loss, things escalated on X. A fan asked Dez Bryant, a former Dallas WR, a simple question. “What are your thoughts on Schottenheimer as a coach?”

Known for his calm and composure, Bryant fired back with honesty.

“I like him.. Jerry and Stephen have to give him a real chance to lead the team!” Bryant replied, asking Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones to trust Schottenheimer with a real team.

Throughout the season, Jerry Jones heard nonstop criticism. He signed George Pickens, and then he landed Quinnen Williams, and on paper, those moves looked bold. However, the Cowboys Nation didn’t forget Micah Parsons’ departure. On Thursday night, the silver and blue could have used him badly.

Right now, Dallas is technically still alive. But everyone knows the playoff heartbeat is fading fast in North Texas. The next week and a half will be rough for the front office. Jerry will hear a lot more blame after this loss. Meanwhile, Pickens had a quiet night at the worst possible time.

Pickens and Dak Prescott did not look in sync at all. At one point, the two exchanged animated words, and the cameras caught every second. Former Pro Bowl corner and Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman summed it up with a sharp take.

He said Pickens “looked uninterested.” And honestly, the tape supports it.

George Pickens struggled against the Lions in Week 14

With CeeDee Lamb ruled out early in the second half, Cowboys Nation expected George Pickens to step up. Instead, he struggled inside Ford Field and never looked comfortable. Then, after the loss, Richard Sherman did not hold back on Prime Video. Sherman then called his five-catch, 37-yard night “unacceptable.”

Sherman doubled down on his take. He talked about how elite receivers show up in big moments and how the great ones refuse to vanish. However, Pickens did not push back on that idea.

When asked about Sherman’s comments, the Cowboys’ receiver said, “For myself personally, you can’t just disappear.”

After that, Pickens explained a little more. He talked about the Lions’ scheme and how the game flow felt tough all night.

“It just didn’t go our way.”

The loss ended a three-game streak and dropped the silver and blue to 6-6-1. The Cowboys get a short rest before facing the Minnesota Vikings under the lights in Arlington. They must win from now on.