Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Has Strong Words for Jerry Jones After Post Malone Half Time Show

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones once again won hearts

Troy Aikman showered praise for the halftime show

The Cowboys are ready to continue thier winning streak

For Jerry Jones, the Thanksgiving game is more than just football; it’s a spectacle. And this year’s Post Malone halftime show earned a rave review from one of the franchise’s most iconic voices, who knows a thing or two about big moments at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was quick to hype up the show, which saw the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs battle for a close matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dallas Cowboys always crush Thanksgiving halftime show. #postmalone,” Aikman wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show lasted about seven minutes. Post Malone delivered three songs, and fans loved every second. Aikman was not exaggerating when he praised the Dallas team for putting up a show like this, because history tells it.

For years, Jerry Jones has turned these halftime shows into events people talk about for seasons. Cowboys fans watched Reba McEntire (1997), Creed (2001), Destiny’s Child (2004), Selena Gomez (2013), Pitbull (2014), Eric Church (2016), Dolly Parton (2023), and many more high-profile names deliver some memorable performances. Each one raised the bar every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this year, it was Post Malone who continued that tradition. He opened the concert with “Wrong Ones” from his latest album, “F1 Trillion.” Then, he performed “Wow,” which includes a line about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The mix felt intentional. And he ended the show with “I Had Some Help.”

However, the night was not only about the music. On the field, the Cowboys also took care of business. They edged the Chiefs 31-28 in a tight game that had fans on their feet. And after the win, Jerry Jones also talked about their playoff chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jerry Jones is riding high as the team keeps playoff hopes alive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys have stacked three straight wins, and suddenly, the playoff chances are there. They just handled last year’s AFC Champion, the Chiefs, and they did it only days after taking down the Super Bowl champion Eagles. So, after the Thanksgiving win, Jerry Jones stepped up and shared his view on where this season could go.

“The way this team is playing, I think we’ve got a team that can sustain this. And then if we get a shot at it, can deserve to be there.”

Now sitting at 6-5-1, Dallas is building momentum. They are rising in the NFC picture; however, the climb is not over. Next week will be difficult. The Cowboys will face the Lions (7-5) at Ford Field in another prime-time test.

On the other hand, the Lions are coming from a loss, so Dallas would love to win this one as well. A win in Detroit would do more than boost their record; it would solidify the playoff hopes that felt unrealistic just weeks ago, proving this team’s late-season surge is legitimate.