Cowboys Locker Room Breaks Silence on Micah Parsons Trade After Dak Prescott Unfazed by DE’s Exit

Dak Prescott steps into this season with plenty of questions, mostly about his health, not his play. Now, he’s fully healthy. Following a disappointing 2024 season that consisted of only eight games, in which he passed for 1,978 yards, scored 11 touchdowns, and threw eight interceptions. Prescott’s efficiency fell to one of the worst of his playing career. His QBR of 41.9 was 29th amongst eligible quarterbacks. Nevertheless, as the Cowboys’ franchise leader is coming with a hope to earn a National Championship spot after 1996, he’s now dealing with something much larger: life without Micah Parsons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cowboys’ locker room finally spoke out about the blockbuster Aug. 28 trade that shipped Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. For head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the message was clear that this team has already turned the page. “They came in today with great energy and great juice in the meeting… The guys were dialed in and excited to go. We’re excited to kick off the season,” he said. Schottenheimer didn’t sense hesitation while framing the team’s mindset as they fully concentrated on Thursday’s opener against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa gave a personal perspective on losing Parsons. ‘‘It’s one of those things where the timing of it is something that doesn’t really allow you to dwell on any of that. It is what it is. That’s my dawg. I’m kinda sad that he’s gone, but at the same time I’m happy for him… But at the same time, we got a game on Thursday, so we got to focus on what’s right in front of us,” he said. Odighizuwa’s statement captured the locker room’s mixture of emotion and professionalism. There is sadness over losing a star and teammate, but everyone knows the season won’t stop for anyone’s feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cowboys players were understandably devastated to lose Micah Parsons, but for many, the trade served as a wake-up call regarding football’s business aspect. Jerry Jones has long been famous for pulling off daring, occasionally unorthodox roster moves. DeMarcus Ware’s departure, contentious contract disputes with Ezekiel Elliott, and even Dak Prescott. Each time caused the locker room to adjust, and this one seems no exception. The uncertainty in Dallas begins at the top. Jones often plays tough in negotiations, which leaves even his biggest stars unsure about their future with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the Cowboys aren’t about to look backward. While Parsons’ absence lingers, players have maintained their concentration on preparation and chemistry. While new defensive tackle Kenny Clark has already started to form connections with players, filling the gap created by Parsons’ departure. In Dallas, Parsons’ exit serves as a reminder of the harsh business climate of the NFL. And an opportunity to unite. The news in the locker room is straightforward: the show continues. And they need to demonstrate they can continue to compete without their All-Pro pass rusher.

AD

All okay with Dak Prescott after DE’s exit? What’s the truth?

If there was one opinion that mattered the most in charting the Cowboys’ way forward, it’s that of Dak Prescott. Asked if the team had a meeting following the trade, the quarterback was straight to the point. “I don’t know if there was a necessary meeting or things needed to be said or handled or had… It’s just good to be past it. As I said, both parties are happy.” His calm voice emphasized his job as the franchise steadier, even after losing a player who was considered the team’s most exciting defender.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð NOVEMBER 03: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott 4 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024. At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241103081

Prescott conceded that he was a little taken aback by the trade, but not totally blindsided. “Yea, I was,” he replied when inquired if he knew Parsons would be traded. ”I can’t say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded, I’ll say that. But just with that their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent… it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised.”

For Schottenheimer, Prescott, and the rest of the Cowboys’ hierarchy, the trade was a relief as well as a business move. “I don’t think anybody’s hung up on that. As I said, there’s enough news and enough media about it. I think, as much as anything, it’s good that a solution happened, Micah got paid, got paid very well, great for him and his family,” Prescott stated. He noted the real benefit was removing the distraction before the season began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prescott even looked ahead to seeing his former teammate soon. “We’ll see him here in about a month,” he said, referencing the Cowboys-Packers matchup later in the season (Sept 28). But he made clear that the team’s focus now is about proving themselves, with or without Parsons.”We added a great player, got some picks for the future. I’m not going to say we’re better, we’ve got to go out there and prove it. We’d have to prove it even if [Parsons] was on this team. So I’m not going to say that by any means.”

For Jerry Jones, the deal was about to boost the Cowboys’ front seven with Kenny Clark and build future versatility. For Prescott, it’s about guiding a locker room through an earth-shattering move. The Parsons era in Dallas has ended, but the Cowboys’ pursuit of regaining relevance in the NFC East is just starting.