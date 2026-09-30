Cowboys Make Double Roster Move After Suffering Injury Setback Against Ravens

One month ago, if you had asked us what the biggest problem for the Cowboys would be, it would probably be special teams or the defense. But just three weeks into the season, the answer has turned to injuries. Despite one of the healthiest offseasons in the league and an impeccably clean bill of health, their luck ran out once the regular season began, especially on defense.

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Following their 31-34 loss to Baltimore, the Dallas front office is looking to fill in the gaps in their defensive unit. And after these moves, the team’s secondary could be even more worrying than it looked before.

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According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who broke the news earlier today, “Sources: The #Cowboys are signing CB Alex Austin.”

Just an hour later, he added, “Sources: The #Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas, bringing him back to where his NFL career began.”

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Now, we knew a move was coming. Jerry Jones had been teasing a defensive addition in the last few days, and just recently, he had said, “There’s conversations going on,” when asked about potential additions. But most would have thought there would be statement signings by the Cowboys to show that they mean business.

Instead, the latest roster move sees a safety returning to Dallas, whom they brought on as a UDFA back in 2022, but then left as a free agent earlier this year. His return comes just months after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

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And the reason that the signing seems puzzling is the circumstances around his departure. Despite a few hiccups early on in his career, Thomas had found some stability in 2024 and 2025, even contributing to special teams. However, he was put on the reserve/non-football illness list last November due to chronic migraine headaches that affected his vision. It was an extremely painful time for him, holding him back from what could have been a breakout season.

The Cowboys’ backfield situation is already dire. Safety P.J. Locke was put on IR due to a torn plantar fascia, and Jalen Thompson is also out injured. That’s why bringing a safety with a history of medical issues could be problematic for the team.

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At the same time, while reports pointed towards a big name joining the Cowboys, CB Alex Austin was signed, another defensive back who has struggled for consistency in the NFL.

Austin was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft but was waived in August of the same year. His rocky journey in the league continued until he landed in New England, where he remained through 2025. The cornerback has played 29 games across three years, recording 31 tackles (including 25 solo tackles and 2 tackles for loss), 8 passes defended, and 1 pass intercepted.

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In a secondary that lands in the bottom half of the league and one that is missing starters like Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel, these additions look risky. The Cowboys could have chased Joey Porter Jr., a cornerback who looks likely to exit Pittsburgh.

Even Jerry Jones knew that, as he publicly stated. “We’re very aware of the moving parts out here. We should be. And communication is a big part of that. It’s a big part of it. And communication at all levels. At my level, at Stephen [Jones]’s level, at the scouts’ level. We all have contacts, and this is a time when you really can have discussions, and they could be productive… Trying to avoid tampering here, folks.”

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We’re three games into the season, and the team has already lost twice. Even though the defense put up a respectable performance in Week 3, a side weakened by injury could turn into the lopsided team we saw last year. And the secondary is close to losing two of its starters yet again.

Revel hyperextended his right knee in the second half of the game. Although he is expected to return to practice during the week, the front office isn’t taking any chances, especially with Cobie Durant’s hamstring sprain and Devin Moore on Injured Reserve.

As for the safety spot, Markquese Bell will likely take a starting spot in Week 4 against the Texans. He had briefly left the field to visit the blue tent against the Ravens, but returned after receiving medical attention for dehydration. In any case, the Texans game will clarify the secondary picture for the Cowboys.

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As for the remaining injuries, there is some good news. According to Schottenheimer’s updates, Overshown is expected to rejoin practice this week. The coach stated that Hooker was also doing “really good,” but the team has yet to disclose a specific return date for the defensive player.

Schottenheimer and Co. are hoping to see Overshown (hamstring) back in practice this week. Durant is rehabbing his injury, but he probably won’t be ready for the Texans. G Tyler Smith (thumb) is “one of those guys that we’ll look at after this game who could potentially be ready to go for Tampa.”