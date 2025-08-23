Cowboys May Cut Ties With QB as Joe Milton Seals His Fate Before Brian Schottenheimer’s Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys completed their 2025 preseason schedule with a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Friday evening, August 22. With most starters on the sideline, backup QB Joe Milton had his best night of the preseason, going 10 of 18 for 132 yards. With Dak Prescott solidly established as the starting quarterback, the true struggle has been brewing in the background between Milton and veteran Will Grier for the backup position.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been assessing his quarterback depth during training camp and preseason games, with Joe Milton seeing most of the playing time in all three exhibition games. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback struggled in his initial two appearances, completing 58.6% of his passes against the Rams and just 50% against the Ravens, prompting questions regarding whether or not he’s ready. Friday’s outing against Atlanta, however, might have given the answer Schottenheimer was looking for.

Joe Milton’s strong performance against the Falcons seems to have cemented his status as the Cowboys’ first-string backup quarterback, in addition to placing Will Grier’s roster position under threat. The 25-year-old quarterback seemed at ease in the pocket, displayed his mobility with a touchdown scamper, and exhibited the touch that was missing from earlier performances with a stunning 29-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Brooks. As Schottenheimer observed in the game, “He got off to a good start. He was having fun. He used his legs. Beautiful throw to (Brooks) on the go ball. He looked a lot more comfortable and settled tonight.”

Joe Milton’s coming-out game came at the right moment, as the Cowboys had to complete their 53-man roster by Tuesday’s 4 PM ET deadline. The impressive performance justified the organization’s move to acquire him in a trade with New England and afforded him plenty of preseason time to establish himself. His arm strength, mobility, and better decision-making showed against Atlanta, tempering many of the issues that had arisen during his uneven opening to the preseason.

via Imago Joe Milton at the Cowboys’ training camp. Credit: Instagram @joemilton5

As per ESPN’s Todd Archer, only two quarterbacks would be retained by the Cowboys on their active roster: Joe Milton and Dak Prescott. As Archer puts it, “Where’s Will Grier? He is a vested veteran, so he won’t go through waivers. The Cowboys can have an unspoken deal with him to come back to the practice squad, all while knowing he will be on the season-opening roster against the Eagles. They did the same thing with Cooper Rush a few years ago.”

The timing couldn’t be more important for Joe Milton’s professional development, as this performance more than likely guaranteed not only his backup position but his place on the active roster going into the regular season. With Prescott’s injury background, missing substantial time in recent seasons because of various injuries, having a strong backup becomes even more important for a Cowboys team with playoff hopes under their new head coach.

Todd Archer’s Full Prediction of Brian Schottenheimer’s Roster Decision

Based on ESPN’s Todd Archer’s last 53-man roster prediction, the Cowboys will have only two quarterbacks on their active roster: Dak Prescott and Joe Milton. This tactics-based move puts Will Grier in a position where he is the odd man out, but his plight isn’t as bad as it may seem at first because of his veteran status. Grier’s vested veteran status allows him to be released and re-signed to the practice squad without clearing waivers, providing the Cowboys with a backdoor method of retaining three quarterbacks within their system.

The Cowboys’ backfield appears solidified with four running backs making the roster: Javonte Williams will do the majority of the work as the primary runner, and Miles Sanders brings stability in the matches. Jaydon Blue, even after sitting out time with an ankle injury, showed his big-play potential all through camp, and Hunter Luepke completes the crew.

At the offense’s perimeter, five receivers are forecasted to remain: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens lead the group with big-play explosiveness, KaVontae Turpin takes the specials-focused role, Jalen Tolbert offers solid slot duty, and Ryan Flournoy offers high-upside deep-threat value. On defense, Dallas will bring 11 linemen, spearheaded by Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, and Solomon Thomas.

With Joe Milton’s solid finish and Will Grier’s likely practice squad deal, the Cowboys seem to have come up with a solution that gives them three able quarterbacks while satisfying the league’s roster needs as they open their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.