Cowboys’ Micah Parsons’ Exorbitant Trade Price & 7 Teams That Should Try to Pay It

The Dallas Cowboys have made an art form out of turning contract talks into prime‑time drama. CeeDee Lamb’s extension dragged out last summer. Dak Prescott’s deal got done literally hours before kickoff in 2024. Now it’s Micah Parsons’ turn, and the story is following the same tired script.

Parsons isn’t just another Cowboy looking to get paid. He’s one of only two players in NFL history – alongside Hall of Famer Reggie White – to record 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons. He’s 26 years old, already an All‑Pro, and widely viewed as the most disruptive defensive player in the game. When a personnel executive was asked what Parsons would cost, the answer was blunt: “You’re talking about the best, most consistent defensive player in the game… that’s got to be worth a couple of first‑round picks. Maybe more.”

The Khalil Mack trade in 2018 is the natural comparison. Mack was 27, in his prime, and the Bears gave up two first‑rounders, a third, and a sixth – plus a contract that reset the market. For Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones isn’t settling for two firsts. He’ll ask for three, and whoever gets him will have to write a check for $40-45 million a year. The Cowboys don’t want to move him, and Parsons doesn’t truly want out. But if Dallas ever puts Parsons on the trade block, here are seven teams that should line up first.

Buffalo Bills – Mortgage the future

If any team is desperate enough, it’s Buffalo. The Bills have gone 33 years without a Super Bowl appearance, and every January ends the same way: Josh Allen can sling it, but the defense can’t get the one stop they need against Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as ht is tackled by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports| Courtesy-Reuters

On paper, they already added Joey Bosa this offseason. But Bosa alone doesn’t move the needle enough. Adding Parsons next to him would change everything. The problem? Buffalo’s draft picks are usually late in the round, so Dallas would ask for more. That means multiple firsts, seconds, and maybe even a player thrown in. The cap gymnastics would be painful, but this is the exact kind of gamble Buffalo has to consider. Allen is in his prime. Parsons would give the Bills the best chance in three decades to finally knock the AFC kings off their throne.

Baltimore Ravens – Same wall, new hammer

The Ravens aren’t quite as desperate as Buffalo, but they’ve hit the same wall. They can build a top‑10 defense, swarm quarterbacks, and still watch Mahomes walk away smiling. Last year, Baltimore had the second‑best pass rush in football and still didn’t make it past Kansas City. Micah Parsons would take that defense from scary to terrifying. Imagine him lined up next to Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, with Roquan Smith lurking behind. That’s the kind of pressure package that keeps quarterbacks awake at night.

Cap space isn’t an issue here. Neither is roster depth. If Eric DeCosta wanted to sweeten a trade offer with a couple of young defensive pieces, he could. Baltimore already has the offense. Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Derrick Henry can score enough points. What they need is the NFL’s ultimate closer. Parsons could be that.

Los Angeles Chargers – Harbaugh’s missing piece

Jim Harbaugh has already done the hard part: he turned the Chargers into a real football team again. The culture shift was instant. Justin Herbert finally looked like the quarterback everyone promised he’d be. The problem? Houston exposed their defense in the playoffs. The Chargers had no player with double‑digit sacks last season. Joey Bosa is gone. Khalil Mack is past his prime. Micah Parsons is the guy who could flip this defense overnight. He’s younger, healthier, and a better all‑around player than anyone they’ve had in years.

In an AFC that features CJ Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow, you don’t survive without a pass‑rushing monster. The Chargers have the quarterback, the coach, and the roster to be dangerous. Parsons is the missing piece that could make Harbaugh’s first real contender, especially when Parsons’ contract talks are falling apart.

Las Vegas Raiders – Carroll’s last gamble

Pete Carroll will be 74 in September. Geno Smith turns 35 in October. So this isn’t a rebuilding project; it’s a race against time. The Raiders went 4‑13 last year, but pairing Parsons with Maxx Crosby would instantly give them one of the most feared pass‑rush duos in football. Crosby and Micah Parsons together would lead the league in quarterback pressures by a mile. That alone could make Vegas competitive in a hurry.

The money isn’t a problem. The Raiders have $38 million in cap space this year and more than $100 million coming in 2026. They can afford Parsons, extend him, and still add more talent around him. If Carroll is serious about making a run before calling it quits, there’s no better gamble than trading for the best defensive player in football.

New York Jets – Sauce, Quinnen, and Micah

The Jets already boast Sauce Gardner in the secondary and Quinnen Williams up front. Their defense ranked third overall last season, but the pass rush sat at 11th with just 43 sacks. That’s the weak spot. They tried to fix it with Haason Reddick last season. That was a bust. Micah Parsons isn’t. He’s a sure thing, especially with Aaron Glenn coaching the defense.

And the Jets have a unique bargaining chip: running back Breece Hall. Dallas has been searching for an elite running back since Ezekiel Elliott left. Hall, still just 24, could tempt Jerry Jones if paired with high picks. Cap‑wise, the Jets can make it work. The only question is whether they’d risk mortgaging their future in exchange for one player. But for a franchise starving to matter again – and in a market that loves stars – Parsons is exactly the kind of player who makes sense.

Chicago Bears – Mack 2.0?

Bears fans have seen this movie before. In 2018, they went all‑in for Khalil Mack. It worked, at least early: Mack turned the defense into a top unit, and the Bears made two playoff runs. This year feels like another go‑for‑it season. GM Ryan Poles rebuilt the offensive line in front of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He added Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett on defense, but Chicago still lacks a true game‑wrecker. Parsons could be their modern Brian Urlacher – only scarier and faster.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

But Chicago still lacks a true game‑wrecker. That’s the hole Parsons would fill. For a defense that ranked 27th last season, he’d be the kind of player who changes the entire unit overnight. Trading for Parsons would be bold, expensive, and familiar – but the Bears have done it before, and it wouldn’t be crazy if they tried again.

Washington Commanders – The dream Jerry won’t allow

On paper, this makes too much sense. The Commanders have the cap space. They have an aggressive GM in Adam Peters. They have Dan Quinn, Parsons’ old defensive coordinator, who knows exactly how to unlock him. Plus, they could even dangle receiver Terry McLaurin in return. Dallas already added George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb, but both are heading into contract years. Taking McLaurin plus draft picks would give Jerry Jones options.

The problem? Jones isn’t going to hand his division rival the final piece of a Super Bowl run. Washington made the NFC Championship Game last year. Adding Micah Parsons would put them over the top. Which is exactly why Jones will never pick up that phone. Still, it’s fun to imagine Parsons terrorizing quarterbacks again in Quinn’s defense – just not in a star‑and‑blue helmet.

Here’s the truth: Parsons probably isn’t going anywhere. The Cowboys love him. He loves Dallas. And history shows trade requests don’t always mean divorce. Just look at Myles Garrett, who asked out of Cleveland in February and signed a $160 million extension 34 days later.

But if Jerry Jones ever decided to answer those calls? If the Cowboys ever blinked? Buffalo, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Washington would be on the line. The asking price would be sky‑high, and still, half the league would try to pay it.