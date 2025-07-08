Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Announces Injury Obstacle as Jerry Jones Makes Training Camp Decision

The month of July in Texas means two things: the sun is cooking eggs on sidewalks, and Dak Prescott is running his annual youth football camp. Every summer, hundreds of kids get to say they ran routes for the Dallas Cowboys QB. And this year? The Prescott ProCamp in Southlake wasn’t just about autographs and spirals – it was about reassurance. Because while the kids were showing off their flag football skills, Dak was quietly showing the NFL world something else: that he’s back.

Prescott isn’t just entering his 10th season. He’s entering it with the kind of spotlight that melts even the toughest QBs. He’s fresh off hamstring surgery, still a trending topic on overrated QB lists, and somehow sitting on Mike Florio’s infamous hot seat list – despite being under contract through 2028. Still, the questions never seem to stop.

The Cowboys quarterback says he’s healthy. He feels healthy. He even participated in every offseason drill. But before he gets the green light to start camp, one final check-in with team doctors stands in the way. “Before I go to camp, I’m healthy,” Dak Prescott said. “I think soon I’ll probably get an official sign-off and doc.” That’s as close to a medical thumbs-up as you can get without holding the clipboard yourself. Todd Archer added the guy’s ready. “No surprise considering he took part in all of the drills in offseason program,” Archer wrote.

But according to Florio, the Cowboys are basically “stuck” with Prescott. Because they did their classic Cowboy thing – waited too long to sign the deal. “The complication for the Cowboys is that his $45 million salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year,” Florio said. “They’re basically stuck — all because they waited too long to give him his second contract, and then waited too long to give him his third contract.” So yes, his contract numbers are huge. But so is this: 76-46 career record. 213 touchdowns. A no-trade clause. And a new four-year extension that started last year.

Five more years of sunshine: Cowboys camp isn’t moving

The Cowboys’ arrival in Oxnard for training camp is one thing that is more consistent than Jerry Jones’ camera time. Since 2001, the franchise has treated California like their annual summer vacation home, with a lot less margaritas and a lot more hamstring rehab. And now? That custom isn’t going away. Just like Dak Prescott’s doctor’s note.

Jerry has already made a move. The Oxnard City Council recently approved a five-year agreement to keep the Cowboys in Southern California through 2030. Under the new deal, the team will pay a flat fee to use the facilities, while pocketing the revenue from ticket sales and souvenir purchases. Oxnard keeps the parking and food money. Cowboys cover security, field maintenance, and setup for things like media tents and the “Dallas Cowboys Experience.”

Though there had been speculation that the team might pivot back to The Star in Frisco. But tradition and exposure won out. Training in California isn’t just a football decision. It’s a branding play. In true Cowboys fashion, the camp gets to stay glamorous, and Dak Prescott gets to stay under the microscope. Because in Dallas, even summer comes with its share of drama.