Cowboys News: Micah Parsons’ Team Stayed Ahead of Jerry Jones With Calculated Moves

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a–,” Jerry Jones made the shocking revelation on Michael Irvin’s podcast. He claimed that negotiations with Micah Parsons broke down because David Mulugheta dismissed the team’s offer. Is this true? Parsons’ agent has a very different version to tell people. And the agent hasn’t been hesitant to share his take after Jones’ comment caused a stir on social media.

Both Parsons and his agent have been balancing the silent negotiation process quite well, with the DE now seeking a trade. But Parsons’ deal has dragged on much longer than one would have imagined. RJ Ochoa believes that the player and his agent might have anticipated it could take this long. He even claimed that the player comes prepared for the battle, and is moving with carefully calculated moves and strategies. And with Jones’ comment sending shockwaves, the host believes that Parsons and his agent aren’t going to sit quietly on this.

“My prediction or guess or hypothesis, gut feeling, whatever, is this is a very calculated so Jerry can say what he wants to, Michael. I would assume that there are some receipts, I mean, I would assume that, like I do not believe that Micah and his representation are just going to sit there and take Jerry, you know, trying to rewrite the narrative,” the host claimed.

To begin with, Jones revealed that the contract negotiation was almost done. However, it was Parsons’ agent who blocked it, and that too in a quite odd fashion. However, Mulugheta flatly denied it. Speaking to ESPN’s Ryan Clark after Jones’s remarks went public, the agent said, “For Jerry Jones saying that, this is false.” The agent believes that Jones’s comments were just another tactic to make an already contentious negotiation even uglier. “David Mulugheta in no way has ever told Jerry Jones, or any other general manager or owner that. It’s all bullcr-p; it’s all lies,” he said as he laughed.

Even amid this conversation, it seems the DE decided to stick to his word. Just recently, Parsons reportedly took an enigmatic shot through his comment. He shared a picture of himself blowing a kiss along with the audio that said, “Imma win wherever I go, wherever I go, imma win. I don’t care where I go.” It could be him doubling down on his previous request to be traded, a shot at his critics, or perhaps a simple post that has nothing to do with the Cowboys.

While the war of words continues off the field, attention has also turned to how Parsons’ absence might affect the Cowboys on game day.

Brian Schottenheimer is confident of Micah Parsons’ presence in the regular-season opener

Parsons was present in the team meeting, but he has yet to take part in the training camp drills. He cited his back tightness as the issue for missing the drills. But the problem here is Parsons’ previous comment. While seeking a trade, he shared that he “no longer” wants to be in Dallas. He made it clear in his message to the team on X.

However, Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is confident the Pro Bowl pass rusher will suit up for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

He believes that the star defender’s preparation and conditioning give the team reason to believe he’ll be ready. Many stressed the soft tissue injuries that could cause trouble for Parsons. The coach knows it too. But he has faith in the Cowboys’ strength staff and trainers to have Parsons prepared for the opener.

“Micah’s another guy, he takes great care of his body. Again, you’d like it sooner rather than later, but Micah’s going to be prepared. I go back to the thing that each situation is different. Micah knows his body as well as anybody. The best thing of him being here is that he has been able to do some of the walkthroughs. He has been able to be in the meetings. He understands some of the calls and the different packages and stuff that we’re going to use. That’s a huge advantage,” Schottenheimer said.

On the other hand, Jones said last week that “nothing” is preventing the negotiations. However, there has been no proper communication between the two parties, and there’s no deal in sight. Whether or not an extension is reached before Week 1, the Cowboys have faith that DE will be available against their NFC East rival. Will Parsons participate in the game?