Cowboys Officially Announce New RB Signing After Brian Schottenheimer’s Tough Decision on Jaydon Blue

The Dallas Cowboys have made key roster moves before their upcoming game. Currently, they have two running backs that are wreaking havoc this season: Javonte Williams and Malik Davis. Yet, head coach Brian Schottenheimer added another back to the depth chart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The @dallascowboys designated CB Trevon Diggs for return to practice today,” Dallas Cowboys PR wrote on X.​ “Additionally, the club signed RB Israel Abanikanda to the practice squad.”

The Cowboys needed this after Davis earned his active roster spot. That left the practice squad without a running back. Abanikanda fills it perfectly. Meanwhile, Diggs returns from knee issues and a home fall that caused a concussion before Week 7 to sharpen the secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

​Abanikanda brings his one year of NFL experience to Dallas. The Jets drafted him in the fifth round, 143rd overall, out of the Pittsburgh Panthers. They waived him later that December. The 49ers claimed him off waivers but released him. The Packers grabbed him next but cut him during final roster trims without regular-season snaps.

As a New York rookie, he played six games and rushed 22 times for 70 yards. Plus, seven receptions for 43 receiving yards. Abanikanda lands on the Cowboys’ practice squad at last. He gets real shots to grind and prove himself now. Whatever comes next looks promising with this depth. And Diggs returns, too, stacking the roster deep. But why sideline rookie Jaydon Blue in all this?

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did Brian Schottenheimer bench Jaydon Blue?

Coach Schottenheimer benched Blue again. The fifth-round rookie from Texas hyped fans with sub-4.4 speed at the combine. But production lags far behind promise.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Blue has played 4 games this season. He has 22 rushing attempts for 65 yards, one reception for 5 yards and one costly fumble. This marks Blue’s fourth game without suiting up, as it’s the “coach’s decision” to make him learn from that Broncos fumble.

Davis takes the RB2 spot behind Williams.​ The 27-year-old undrafted free agent from Florida thrives in Dallas. In five active games, Davis has 97 rushing yards on 13 carries plus a touchdown. His 21-yard run sparked the comeback against the Eagles.

This roster move clearly indicates that coach Schottenheimer is leaving no stone unturned to protect their three-game win streak from any wobbles. At 6-5-1 and second in the NFC East, the Cowboys must rack up wins now to make it to the playoffs.