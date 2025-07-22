Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals ‘Best’ NSFW Scene Got Axed From Landman Cameo

Jerry Jones’ Hollywood moment was purely savvy Jerry-esque. The Cowboys’ 82-year-old owner brought his signature unfiltered charm to Paramount+’s Landman, sharing the screen with Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton in a hospital scene that felt eerily real. The man who struck oil (and built a football empire) knows drama better than most. The most memorable part? His raw emotion stole the show, lapel star pin and all. And recently, he gave the franchise fans a glimpse of what it was like behind the scenes.

Now, Jerry Jones’ on-screen presence in the entertainment world is nothing new. Over the years, the Cowboys’ owner has appeared on hit shows like Entourage, The League, and Arli$$. He also took part in Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts, which featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But his recent cameo on Landman, a series about oil tycoons in Texas, brought the added factor of connection to the character. In Episode 9, Jones delivered a moving hospital-room speech to Jon Hamm’s character. But not everything went according to his wishes.

In a post on X, he revealed that his favorite moment was actually cut from the show. “My best scene was when I was talking to what’s his name laying up there in the bed. I said the good news is they say you’re gonna live, and so don’t make me have to come up here and visit with my rubber glove and get you out of that bed. Now they took that out and I thought it was the best scene in the whole thing.” While recounting the story, Jones flipped his bird with amusement, noting that the gesture was likely the reason the clip didn’t make the final cut.

The broadcast moment that did survive was filled with real emotion. Jones spoke to Hamm’s character about mortality and legacy in a way that clearly came from personal reflection. “I just know it’s not gonna be this time,” Jones said, speaking of the character’s illness. “But you’re gonna be sitting here sometime in the future, laying here sometime in the future, and this room’s gonna be full of your business associates and the people you’ve worked with all your life. More than likely, your children and family are going to be there because they’re your children and your family. But you could have them there because they’re the people you spent your life with, you worked with, you fell down with, you got up with.”

That moment connected with many, but Jones didn’t do the cameo for a check. Instead, the Landman feature generated an estimated $1 million in brand value for the Dallas Cowboys. The exposure came from the series’ wide reach and the unexpected emotional edge that Jones brought to the role. The cameo not only highlighted his business past but also doubled as savvy branding.

Since acquiring the Cowboys in 1989, Jones has blended sports ownership and showmanship like no other. And there is not much that rattles him anymore, even stretched-out contract talks.

Jerry Jones is “proud of them?”

The recent headlines about Jones also mention Cowboys’ DE Micah Parsons, who sat down for an interview with WWE legend The Undertaker. The conversation took a sharp turn from wrestling to real talk about business. Parsons, 26, used the moment to fire a subtle shot at the Cowboys’ front office. “Ownership is always going (to) make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be,” he said, nodding to his stalled contract extension. While edge rushers like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby have already secured big paydays, Parsons is still waiting his turn.

Dallas continues to enjoy All-Pro production at a rookie contract price. But Jerry Jones quickly reminded everyone who signs the checks. “There’s no anticipation at all. We’re just working with what it is,” Jones told reporters, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It’s not uncommon for me, and not anything there’s a lot of angst over. He’s doing a real good job of being here. And that’s important. … We are where we are. And I sign the check. Period.”

Parsons has not gone silent. He has chosen a different lane from stars who vanish during contract talks. He was present for the start of OTAs, skipped a few voluntary sessions, and then returned for minicamp. That move sent a message. He is not running from the grind or the cameras. Now he is locked in again at training camp in Oxnard.

His effort has not gone unnoticed by the top brass. When Jerry Jones was asked about Parsons’ presence during camp, his response cut straight to the point. “It shows Micah’s character that he is here,” Jones said. Ah, still no contract!