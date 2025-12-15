brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Cowboys’ Playoff Scenario: Why Dak Prescott & Co. Clinching a Spot Is Near Impossible

Bypranav khatri

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:29 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Cowboys’ Playoff Scenario: Why Dak Prescott & Co. Clinching a Spot Is Near Impossible

Bypranav khatri

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:29 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Dak Prescott faces playoff collapse as Cowboys’ season teeters
  • Cowboys drop to 6-7-1 with just 1% playoff odds
  • Schottenheimer’s accountability shifts focus to internal fixes

One loss didn’t just sting the Dallas Cowboys; it all but erased their postseason hopes, leaving Dak Prescott and his team staring down the barrel of a near-impossible scenario. Though Prescott completed 294 yards in the game, the Vikings walked away with the win. They buried a bigger hole in the Cowboys’ chances of getting to the playoffs. Prescott’s side now sits with a 6-7-1 record, with playoff dreams dangling by a thread.

ESPN Senior NFL writer Adam Schefter recently posted his calculations on X and shared that there is a 1% chance the Cowboys will still make the playoffs. However, they would need some help from the Philadelphia Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the final three, the Eagles secured a massive 31-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It will be tough to imagine the Eagles losing to the Commanders twice in their final three games, especially with the latter on a 4-10 record. Currently, the Cowboys sit second in the NFC East standings and are technically alive, but by the finest of margins. Prescott realized this and opened up about it in a conversation with NFL insider Ed Werder.

“Unfortunately, I’m sure the playoffs are out of the picture, but it’s about taking pride in who you are as a man,” Prescott said. “Not only that, and your job and everything that’s gotten you to this point.”

Dak Prescott dropped his lowest completion percentage this season in the 36-26 loss against the Vikings on Sunday. Now, with postseason odds shrinking and frustration mounting, the focus inside Dallas shifted away from percentages and scenarios. Instead, accountability took center stage, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the loss head-on in his post-game remarks, owning the result and setting the tone for what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Schottenheimer opens up after loss against the Vikings

The Cowboys’ defense had a good start in the game against the Vikings; however, the offense struggled. The team was only able to convert 2-12 on third-down attempts, a glaring figure that ultimately did not go unnoticed in Brian Schottenheimer’s blunt post-game assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m frustrated,” the head coach said. “We didn’t find a way to get this game done. I’m frustrated that we were that poor on third down. We’re better than that.  I’m better than that.”

Schottenheimer did not hold back on where the team should have done better. He also addressed the offensive problems against the Vikings.

Top Stories

Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Diagnosis as Chiefs HC Doesn’t Hold Back After Playoffs Elimination

Former US President Joe Biden Keeps a Clear Demand to Eagles Owner Amid Jalen Hurts’ Struggles

Cowboys Star Risks Severe Punishment Over Justin Jefferson Incident vs Vikings

Drake Maye Assigns Blame for Patriots Loss After Sending Clear Message to Locker Room

Shedeur Sanders & Kevin Stefanski Confirm Stance on “Miscommunication” After Browns’ Week 15 Bears Loss

“It’s always gonna start with me, and the things that I messed up and didn’t do very well,” Schottenheimer further mentioned in the post-game presser. “Brian Flores was better than me today. I won’t sleep very well tonight, but I promise you I’ll wake up tomorrow, work my ass off, and I’m [gonna] figure it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles ChargersGiants

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved